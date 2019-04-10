Teach Dave to Cook is a new video miniseries from Washington Post Video and Voraciously, featuring Mary Beth Albright, The Post’s host and editor of Food Video, and her friend Dave Jorgenson (who also happens to work at The Post as a video producer, editor and writer for “The Department of Satire”). Dave wants to learn how to cook, but he doesn’t know where to start. Mary Beth is here to help, with handy tips, sage advice and just the jolt of confidence Dave needs.

Mary Beth: If you cook, you will eventually cut yourself. There is no shame in this. The only reason chefs have so many tattoos is to hide their cuts and burns (I made this up, but it sounds good). Dave has the perfect reaction in this episode. I am sure that some day I will be doing a live cooking demonstration and I will cut myself. I want to react like Dave.



[Teach Dave to Cook episode 2: How to grocery shop]

Dave: You can tell when I cut myself that there’s a brief moment in which I decide if I should say anything. Maybe, I thought, I’ll just grab a napkin and put pressure on the cut without Mary Beth noticing I’m bleeding. But there were no napkins and there were also three cameras on me.

MB: It’s what my son and I call a beautiful oops — an unintended action that makes a better world.

D: Still, being humble while learning to cook is important. Asking questions and admitting your mistakes is much easier than bleeding all over Mary Beth’s house.

MB: Depends entirely on the situation.

D: Here’s what else I learned in this episode:

Stale bread isn’t the end of the world. It’s actually just the start of a good crouton.

There is more than one type of kale. I’m not joking. I had no idea.

A dish with beautiful, complementary colors actually makes a difference. Maybe this is why I always liked Fruity Pebbles.

Mary Beth is weirdly comfortable around blood.

