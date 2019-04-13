Ham and lamb are two of the most obvious centerpieces for Easter meals. But what happens when interest, skill level or guest preferences prompt you to go meatless?

Sure, eggs are also an option and thematically on point. If, however, you need some more wide-ranging inspiration that calls on some of the fresh produce bounty of the season, here’s a collection of substantial and interesting vegetarian recipes from our archives:

Asparagus and White Bean Salad With Feta and Lemon Dressing, above. This light but filling salad would make a very nice main course accompanied by a soup (see below!) and some grilled or broiled bread or roasted potatoes. It’s best to assemble the salad the day you plan to eat it, as the vinaigrette can start to break down the asparagus, but you can certainly steam the asparagus the day before and have your other components prepped in advance.



Chilled Radish Soup. Forget Easter eggs (although hard-boiled eggs do come into play here). Give your holiday table an unbeatable pop of color with this cool number. If you’re entertaining, ease the burden by refrigerating the soup for up to a week. The garnishes can also be done a few days ahead of time.

Farro With Pea Shoots and Spring Onions. This grain-based assemblage broadcasts the season with spring onions, carrots, pea shoots and goat cheese. The farro must be cooled before you put together the dish, so feel free to cook it in advance. I’d pair this with something bright and green, such as . . .



Saute of Green Onions and Radish. Here’s another simple dish that highlights some of the best of what spring has to offer. It’s good at room temperature, too, meaning you don’t need to fret about trying to get it done before your guests arrive.

Greek Mixed Greens Pie With Phyllo Crust. If you’re really an early bird, this is the perfect dish to make now and pop in the freezer. You can bake it straight from the freezer, and I can personally attest to the fact that it works.



Olive, Pomegranate and Walnut Dip (Zeytoon Parvardeh). If you roll with the mixed-greens pie, olives are always worth thinking about when it comes to Greek flavors. While this dish originates from Iran, its complementary flavors will do well here.

