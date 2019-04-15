It’s almost apricot season — are you ready? While fresh apricots’ sweetness, alongside their subtle tart lilt, make them an ideal, juicy addition to desserts and sauces, dried apricots’ chewy, earthier attributes lend a fragrant touch to many a savory dish.

[Plumcots, apriums and pluots: How to keep track of all those hybrid fruits]

Have these recipes at the ready for when you spot them at your local store.

Apricot-Studded Meatballs with Lemony Couscous, above. Dried apricots add a floral note to these fast-cooking little meatballs. A bright, lemon-dressed couscous ties the whole dish together. Quick and simple, this makes for a breezy dinner for you or for two.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Apricot Jam. Swiped across a slice of toast, served with a cheese plate or dolloped atop pancakes, sweet apricot jam is versatile and is worth making. Use early-season apricots for smoother jam and later-season ones for something a bit chunkier. Head to Voraciously for even more jam ideas.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Pan-Grilled Apricots With Honey-Orange-Lavender Syrup. Grilling these already sweet fruits adds a more complex, caramelized flavor. An aromatic syrup brings floral spring notes, an ideal accompaniment to ice cream or roasted chicken. Don’t have lavender? You have our permission to skip it!



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Apricot and Red Lentil Soup. This classic lentil soup gets a sunny lift from dried apricots, so you can stay true to spring flavors even when chilly rains come down. Expect plenty of leftovers for lunch or next-day dinner.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Mascarpone Apricots. These little bites make for an excellent dinner party appetizer. Tart and sweet, with a little crunch from pistachios and creamy mascarpone, this harmony of textures takes no time to whip up. Don’t be surprised to find them devoured in seconds.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Israeli Couscous Salad With Chickpeas and Herbs. Dried apricots lend their signature chew to this hearty and herbaceous salad. Filling and flavorful, this cheerful pick-me-up won’t leave you hungry.

More from Voraciously:

Want to find radishes’ sweet side? Fire up your ovens.

Avoiding the ham and lamb for Easter? These meatless recipes will brighten your holiday table.

Just before those scrambled eggs are done, in goes a touch of salmon