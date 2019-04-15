Overview

Private chef Angela Davis likes to mix mayonnaise and cream cheese with the egg yolks for an even more decadent base for smoked salmon. Capers serve double duty as a pretty garnish and a pop of briny pickled flavor to cut through the eggs’ fatty richness.

Ingredients

8 large eggs

2 tablespoons softened cream cheese

2 tablespoons mayonnaise, preferably Duke’s, or more as needed

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons minced fresh tarragon or dill

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh chives

Kosher salt

Cracked black pepper

2 ounces cold-smoked salmon, chopped into 1-inch pieces, for garnish

1 tablespoon drained capers, for garnish

Steps

Step 1

Fill a large bowl with cold water and ice cubes.

Bring a large pot of water to a full, rolling boil over medium-high heat. Carefully lower in the eggs. Cook for exactly 11 minutes, then drain the pot. Shake it vigorously back and forth a few times to crack the eggshells. Immediately transfer the boiled eggs to a bowl filled with ice water. Once the eggs have cooled completely, peel under running water.

Step 2

Pat the eggs dry with a paper towel or lint-free cloth. Use a non-serrated knife to slice the eggs in half. Use a spoon to gently remove the yolks. (Tip: For a perfectly smooth filling, press the yolks through a fine-mesh strainer, which will shred them instantly.)

Step 3

Discard 4 of the egg white halves; the extra yolks make for a more generous filling. Mash the yolks thoroughly with the cream cheese and 2 tablespoons of mayo. Stir in the lemon juice and herbs. Only if necessary, add a touch more mayo to make the mixture a smooth consistency that holds its shape. You don’t want the filling to be gloppy. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Step 4

Transfer the filling to a zip-top bag, pushing all the filling down to the bottom of the bag. Snip off one of the bottom corners to transform it into a piping bag. Pipe the filling into the egg whites. Garnish each egg with a folded slice of salmon and a couple of capers.

Serve right away.

From Washington-based digital cookbook author and private chef Angela Davis.

Tested by Stephanie Zarpas; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 120; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 255 mg; Sodium: 170 mg; Carbohydrates: 1 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 8 g.