Overview

These soft and creamy scrambled eggs get even better with the addition of smoked salmon folded in at the last minute. The texture of cold-smoked salmon works best here (silky), but hot-smoked salmon (flakier, with a “roasted” texture) will do in a pinch.

This dish is best prepared just before serving. If you like your eggs a little more firm, use a 9-inch skillet.

Ingredients

8 large eggs

2 tablespoons heavy cream or creme fraiche

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 ounces cold-smoked salmon, chopped (see headnote)

Kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh chives

Steps

Step 1

Crack the eggs into a bowl and combine with heavy cream or creme fraiche. Whisk until well blended and no streaks remain.

Step 2

Melt the butter in an 8-inch nonstick skillet over low heat. Pour in the eggs; the skillet will be full. Watch the edges of the pan, where you’ll see the eggs set first. This typically takes 30 seconds to a minute. Once you start to see the cooked edges turn opaque, use a flexible spatula to push the outer eggs toward the center of the skillet. Every few seconds as the eggs set up again, push the cooked eggs toward the center, allowing raw egg to flow toward the edge of the skillet.

Step 3

Once the eggs are mostly set, turn off the burner and let the residual heat finish cooking them while gently stirring to break up larger curds and/or folding to help the top part of the eggs set. Fold in the chopped salmon. Taste, and season with a pinch of salt; however, be mindful that the salmon is already salty.

Step 4

Finish with a sprinkling of cracked black pepper and chives. Serve right away.

From Washington-based digital cookbook author and private chef Angela Davis.

Tested by Diana Maxwell; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

Related recipes:

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

Smoked Salmon Frittata

Nutrition

Calories: 270; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 11 g; Cholesterol: 475 mg; Sodium: 490 mg; Carbohydrates: 2 g; Protein: 19 g.