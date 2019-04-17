Overview

Better than typical roasted onions, because they stay mostly intact, sweet and saucy. Parchment paper here helps keep them from sticking and burning on the pan, and — this is key — creates a pouch for marinating them in vinegar at the end.

Add them to salads, blend them into a dressing, serve them with braised chicken or make a side dish of them, combined with prunes and walnuts; see the VARIATION, below.

They can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Ingredients

2 1/2 pounds shallots

Good-quality extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2

Peel the shallots, separating any bulbs/lobes. Very lightly trim the roots, keeping the root ends intact. If the shallots are large, halve them lengthwise, through the root ends. You might also want to remove the outer layer if it seems tough. You should have a few dozen almost-even-size pieces.

Step 3

Toss the shallots in a bowl with just enough oil to coat evenly. Sprinkle them with the salt and sugar, then neatly align them on the parchment, close together, cut sides down. Roast until they are brown all over and quite soft. If they begin to burn before you can easily slide a sharp knife through them, pull up the sides of the parchment, which will gather the shallots at the center, and fold the paper onto itself.

Step 4

Undo the parchment pouch, if you have made one. Sprinkle the hot shallots with vinegar, then tuck or fold the paper over again. Cool, then toss the shallots around gently in their pouch.

Step 5

You can use the shallots right away, or scrape them and their juices into a container, seal and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Step 6

VARIATION: Combine 1 cup of the Roasted Shallots With Sugar and Vinegar, 1/2 cup toasted/chopped walnut halves, 1/2 cup pitted/halved prunes and 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar in a saucepan. Cover and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring once or twice. Serve warm or cool. The yield is about 1 3/4 cups. Refrigerate the mixture for up to 2 weeks.

Adapted from “The Nimble Cook: New Strategies for Great Meals That Make the Most of Your Ingredients,” by Ronna Welsh (Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2019).

Tested by Helen Horton and Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis used 3 tablespoons of oil.

Nutrition

Calories: 150; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Sodium: 380 mg; Carbohydrates: 25 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 13 g; Protein: 4 g.