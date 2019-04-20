Brunch is one of those meals that almost demands a group. Brunch for one: fine, enjoyable enough. Brunch for a crowd: convivial, celebratory.

That’s easy enough to do when you and your crew roll up to the local bottomless mimosa joint, but it’s a little different when you’re inviting everyone over to your — also bottomless mimosa? — house. Don’t worry, there’s no need to be a short-order cook, slinging individual omelets for each person, unless you want to. If you pick the right recipes, you can cook for a crowd with just about the same amount of effort as if you were dining solo.

[A quick yogurt marinade is the key to juicy chicken in these spiced skewers]

Check out one of these options from our archives:

Baked French Toast With Strawberry Sauce, above. This is basically a giant dish of stuffed French toast, and no one is going to turn that down. Using frozen strawberries for the sauce frees you from the whims of the disappointing fresh stuff at the supermarket. Plus, it can be made ahead, and extras are great on yogurt, ice cream or oatmeal. Serves 6 to 8.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

All-Purpose Muffins. A reader favorite since when we published it last year, this recipe is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Use one of the suggested variations, or devise your own. The recipe can be doubled easily for a large group. Makes 12 muffins.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Simple Cinnamon Coffee Cake. This is another one of our popular recipes, and even if you served the cake with nothing other than coffee — it’s in the name! — you would have happy guests. The simplicity of the cinnamon and sugar topping and filling is great, but feel free to mix it up with fruit or chocolate chips. Serves 16 to 20.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Spring Onion and Ham Tart. Call it a quiche, and you’ll immediately know this is a suitable brunch main. The combination of the green onions, ham and Gruyère works well, though you can use the recipe as a template to adapt the fillings to your taste. And yes, store-bought crust is fine. Serves 6 to 8.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chilaquiles Verdes With Squash and White Beans. If your tastes for brunch lean more savory than sweet and more in the direction of tortillas than bread, this baked version of the classic Mexican dish is worth considering. Switch up the beans if you prefer, and you can even change the vegetables to be more seasonal. Serves 8.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Cheese and Onion Tart. Here’s a different style of tart that also uses a store-bought shortcut in the form of frozen puff pastry. This lands more squarely in the lunch part of brunch, so embrace that by pairing it with a simply dressed green salad. A sparkling beverage next to it would not be out of place either. Serves 6.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Spicy Andouille and Cheddar Bread Pudding. This savory bread pudding is a substantial entree to offer to hungry guests. It takes about 15 minutes for the bread to soak up the egg mixture and then another 45 to 50 minutes to bake, so this is one to put together not long after you wake up and time so that its enticing aromas greet friends as they arrive. Serves 8 to 10.

More from Voraciously:

It’s time to go outside. Make these snacks for spring hikes and trips.

With just 2 egg whites and some sugar, you can make a showstopping pavlova for dessert

Avoiding the ham and lamb for Easter? These meatless recipes will brighten your holiday table.