Frozen or fresh, spring peas are some of the most versatile vegetables. That versatility, their sweetness and their tender bite make them one of the best ingredients to have on hand, especially this time of year.

[Pretty peas, put this spring spread on toast]

You’ll find frozen peas in any supermarket, but you might have to do some scouting for fresh ones: Trader Joe’s tends to have them, as does Whole Foods Market in the warmer months. (And of course, they fill farmers markets as soon as they come into season.) No worries if you can only grab frozen ones, though, as cooking times between the two don’t vary by much.

Sauteed Peas With Basil and Pecorino, pictured above. A slight twist on a classic, easy side dish: A little lemon and a dusting of Pecorino complement these peas, which are just cooked enough to preserve their texture and bright green color. Torn, fresh basil adds that herby touch to pull the whole thing together.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Spaetzle With Ham, Peas, Cream and Aged Gouda (Schinkenspätzle). Here, peas are a bright pop of spring in a rich, cheesy pasta dish. Hearty without being heavy, this is what you want for a cool evening.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Farfalle With Pea and Feta Pesto. Swap basil for mint and feta for Parmesan, then add peas to the mix for this creamy, bright riff on a classic pesto. Pine nuts keep the dish close enough to the original so it still seems like pesto, while the peas add an extra veggie backbone.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Pea, Za’atar and Feta Fritters. Most of the time, peas can just be thrown in as an extra in a dish. Not so with these fritters. Coarsely crushed peas act as the foundation, bound by ricotta and a wee bit of flour. Creamy, salty pockets of feta and a squeeze of lemon make these a delectable party snack, breakfast, appetizer — you name it.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Pea, Ricotta and Mint Gazpacho. This cooling, fresh gazpacho comes to life in under 15 minutes. It’s the perfect starter at a spring dinner party, held of course in a backyard on a warm evening.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Glazed Salmon With English Peas Two Ways. Whole and pureed into a sauce, creamy peas complement this crispy-on-the-outside glazed salmon. You need to let the salmon marinate for up to an hour, but the payoff is worth it.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Tandoori-Style Shrimp With Rice and Peas. Shrimp marinated in spiced yogurt needed a vegetable accompaniment, so here, a carrot and pea rice steps up to the plate. Filling without being heavy, complex without being difficult, it’s just thing to end a day with.

More on Voraciously:

It’s time to go outside. Make these snacks for spring hikes and trips.

Pretty peas, put this spring spread on toast

You’ll find a dozen ways to deploy these syrupy spiced figs