Beautiful, creamy, smooth rounds of mozzarella are tantalizing. Obviously, you can toss mini mozz balls into a salad, slice up a larger ball and spread over a pizza, or stuff it into a grilled cheese, but after that, what’s next? Yes, you can pick up a large ball of mozzarella and eat it like a peach (we won’t judge), but try these creative ways of using this fresh, versatile cheese.

Pappardelle With Mozzarella, Grilled Peppers and Olives, pictured above. Classic Mediterranean flavors such as roasted (then grilled) bell peppers, olives and anchovy welcome mozzarella’s milky, mild essence. Make sure you toss in the mozz right after you drain the pasta so the cubes melt ever so slightly.



Harissa Dutch Baby With Tomatoes and Mozzarella. This savory, spicy Dutch baby is an ideal vessel for a lightly dressed mozzarella “salad” of sorts. Try it for a unique breakfast, or raise breakfast-for-dinner to a whole new level.



Khachapuri Penovani. A cheesy Georgian pastry simplified with pre-made puff pastry. This golden-brown masterpiece is a warm, oozy snack or side, perfectly portable if you need it to be.



Asparagus and Smoked Mozzarella Toasts. Briny olives and fresh asparagus meet a wild card at the table: Smoked mozzarella. This fragrant version, with its usual ever-delightful texture, make this party snack an unexpected and welcome guest.



Caprese Strata. All the flavors of a classic caprese salad get reworked into a much heartier casserole, perfect for packing for lunch the next day. Though you need to wait awhile before it’s ready, you can spend that time making the other recipes in this roundup!

