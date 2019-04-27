I will eat pizza in pretty much any shape or form. That’s a good thing, because there are so many crust-and-topping iterations to make the possibilities practically infinite. (Feel free to check my math. . . . I’ll wait.)

We can help you choose. Now that we’ve spent most of this week sharing all kinds of pizza recipes and advice with you, I’ll cap it off with one final roundup of some excellent pies from our archives:

Sicilian Slab, above. Hands down, this monster of a pizza is one of my absolute favorites (ask me about the time I made two for a party), and I’m not just saying that because the recipe is from my boss. A thick and pillowy focaccia-like crust is slathered with a quick and easy sauce made with canned crushed tomatoes. You can make the sauce ahead of time, which is just as well, since the dough needs to be made the night before. Then, throwing the whole thing together the day of your pizza party is all that much simpler.



The Easiest Pizza You’ll Ever Make. True to its name, you don’t need a lot of time or special equipment — or even experience — to make a very good pizza. Knead the dough by hand, and then cook the pizza on an overturned baking sheet. We give you a basic tomato sauce and cheese recipe, but you can top the crust however you like.



Detroit-Style Pizza. Here’s another thicker slab pizza that also happens to be having a moment. If you like crispy, caramelized edges, you’ll be happy with this recipe. For the right effect, seek out Wisconsin brick cheese, which gets combined with mozzarella.

St. Louis-Style Pizza. Should your crust inclination lean thin and crackery rather than thick and fluffy, check out this Midwest specialty. If you want it to be authentic, you’ve got to spring for Provel cheese, available online.

Grilled Pepe’s-Style Clam Pizza. This riff on the famous Connecticut pie uses the grill to get the same kind of char that Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana achieves with a coal-fired oven.

Smoked Mozzarella and Lemon Pizza. It’s an unusual combination, but trust me, I’ve made it, and the mix totally works.



Cauliflower Pizzas With Chard and Olives. Look, cauliflower crust pizzas are not for everyone. If they don’t appeal to you, move right along. Otherwise, people who need something gluten-free or Paleo-friendly will be more than satisfied.

