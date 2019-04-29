It’s salad season, and we want them. We also want to be full. Known for being a light starter, or in-between course, salads have an unfortunate reputation for leaving one starving. We know that’s not the case. Salads, when tossed with the right mix-ins and dressings, can make a great and hearty meal for when you’re craving both fresh crunch and heft.

Nancy’s Chopped Salad, above. The Nancy in the recipe title is acclaimed chef and baker Nancy Silverton, owner of Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles, as well as Osteria Mozza. Her signature chopped salad from “The Mozza Cookbook” features a toss of iceberg lettuce, Genoa salami, chickpeas, radicchio and more. Crunchy, fresh and full of flavor, this salad is a hit.



Angie’s Daughter’s Salad. Food writer Osayi Endolyn put together this original combination of spiced shrimp, creamy tahini dressing and plenty of crunchy vegetables, only to realize she’d picked out the same components as a salad her mother, Angela, used to make. This just goes to show you: Mom always knows best.



Brown Rice Salad With Crispy Spinach and Pecans. Sweet and savory elements get hit with a bit of acidity for a bright, rice-based salad perfect for carrying around. Great either warm or at room temperature, crunchy pecans and crisp spinach meet juicy orange for flavor-packed bites. Make a double batch tonight and bring some for lunch tomorrow or a picnic during the weekend.



Mediterranean Chopped Salad Bowl With Tuna. Here is a full bowl with plenty of opportunities to swap for ingredients you like or have on hand. The one absolutely crucial element? High-quality tuna, packed in oil, to provide the right level of protein and salt.



Paneer and Roasted Beet Salad. Sweet, earthy roasted beets and salty paneer are an unexpected pair; and a horseradish-Greek yogurt dip binds the salad into a cohesive dish. With fresh, warm focaccia, it’s a complete meal.



Chipotle-Garlic Chopped Salad. Everything you love about Tex-Mex comes together in this salad. A chipotle dressing adds some smoky spice to lift nacho-like fillings into something a little healthier.