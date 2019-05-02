What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than to cook some of the dishes from one of the world’s oldest cuisines? Despite being associated with an excuse to drink to excess and wear vaguely Mexican (and often offensive) garb, we like to mark the day as an opportunity to enjoy the classic Mexican flavors and foods.

While many assume that Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810, it actually celebrates a seemingly improbable battle win against France around 50 years later. The holiday didn’t get much play in the United States until the 1960s, when Mexican American activists latched onto it as a source of pride, and the occasion really surged in the 1980s, after beer companies hopped on to capitalize on the Mexican American market and ended up appealing to the rest of the United States, as well.

So, to get you in the holiday spirit, we’ve pulled some of our favorite Mexican and Mexican-inspired recipes for a better way to honor the history of our neighbor to the south.

Mexican Chocolate Ice, above. You could save dessert for last, but we’d like it upfront. Take a classic Mexican drinking chocolate, such as Abuelita or Ibarra, and transform it from a warm, cozy drink to a summery confection in this granita-like ice. A little bit of coffee or chocolate liqueur adds depth, but more importantly, it makes the texture of the ice more delicate.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Chiles Rellenos. Though making this dish takes time, it’s worth every minute. Adapted from Contramar chef Gabriela Camara’s book, “My Mexico City Kitchen,” these chiles rellenos feature an extra step where the peppers are dipped in the egg before being fried. An excellent dish for a crowd, you can pace out this project in stages by making the sauce and filling one day and assembling it the next.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Molletes. Where chiles rellenos might be a project, molletes are quick and ready to eat in no time. These open-face sandwiches are a great snack, breakfast or even a full meal. Refried beans — homemade, or canned when you’re in a pinch — make a simple, flavorful base for cheese and some salsa.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Pumpkin Seed Salsa. You know how to make pico de gallo. You know how to make guacamole. But do you know how to turn pumpkin seeds into a beautifully spiced, creamy and rich salsa? Chef Enrique Olvera, whose restaurants include the celebrated Pujol in Mexico City, brought this exceedingly simple and utterly mind-blowing salsa into our lives, and we couldn’t be more grateful. Serve it with squash, serve it with corn, or just eat directly from the bowl with a spoon.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Crunchy Peanut Tacos. Peanuts are an unexpected star in these vegetarian tacos. Spicy and crunchy, they are filling and meaty-tasting. With fresh salsa and any taco fixings you want, these make for an excellent party food.

More from Voraciously:

How to use frozen puff pastry, one of the best kitchen timesavers

These 7 salad recipes are filling enough to be your next dinner

Cashews give this simple pesto a boost of creamy goodness