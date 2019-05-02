Overview

To sauce or not to sauce crepes is the question: If the filling is dry, sauce them, but if the filling is creamy, leave them alone. Bechamel and tomato sauces are natural savory toppings. A simple chocolate drizzle will dress up sweet crepes.

[Read the story: Dated but not forgotten, these old food trends deserve a revival]

Recipe note: To clarify butter, place it in a saucepan over low heat. Cook without stirring until it has liquefied, then begin skimming the foam off the top (discarding the foam) until the butter is clear enough to see through to the milky solids at the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat and strain the clear butter into a separate container; discard the solids.

The recipe can also take as much as 5 1/2 hours (with an option for a longer rest in the refrigerator).

Ingredients

2 cups half-and-half

4 large eggs

1 1/2 cups (188 grams) flour

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 tablespoons clarified butter or ghee, plus more for cooking (see recipe note)

Steps

Step 1

Whisk together the half-and-half and eggs. Slowly sift in the flour and salt. Whisk in the 2 tablespoons of clarified butter. Cover and let the batter sit for 30 minutes at room temperature. (You can let it rest for up to 4 hours in the refrigerator, but bring it back to room temperature for 30 minutes before using.

Step 2

Heat a 6-inch nonstick saute pan over medium heat. Brush lightly with clarified butter. Ladle 3 tablespoons of the batter into the heated pan and quickly swirl the pan to form a round crepe, swirling until the batter settles. Cook for about 1 minute, until the edges of the crepe start to pull away from the sides of the pan. Flip the crepe with an offset spatula and cook for 15 seconds; then transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter, separating the crepes with pieces of parchment or wax paper so they don’t stick to each another. (Crepes shouldn’t take any color, so look for slightly golden flecks on the first side. Don’t be tempted to raise the temperature; medium is perfect, so they won’t burn as they cook through.)

Recipe from Sandra Gutierrez



Tested by Stephanie Zarpas.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Nutrition

Calories: 90; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 50 mg; Sodium: 45 mg; Carbohydrates: 7 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 2 g.