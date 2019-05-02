Overview

To save time, look for sliced roasted peppers in your grocery store. If you don’t like artichokes, use black or green olive tapenade instead.

Recipe note: The dip can be assembled and chilled for up to 4 hours. You can also assemble individual dips in small glasses.

Ingredients

1/2 cup neutral oil, such as avocado or peanut

3/4 cup very thinly sliced shallots (about 4 ounces, or 6 small shallots)

One (15 1/2 ounces) can cannellini beans, drained

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 large clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground dried sage

1 cup creme fraiche or sour cream

1/2 cup prepared pesto

1 1/4 cups store-bought green olive tapenade or artichoke spread

1 large roasted red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

3/4 cup packed sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and thinly sliced

4 3/4 ounces shredded fontina cheese (about 1 1/2 cups)

Steps

Step 1

For the crispy shallots: Line a plate with paper towels. Heat the oil in a 6-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Test to see if the oil is hot by tossing in a shallot sliver; if it sizzles, the oil is ready. Carefully add the rest of the shallots to the oil and stir gently. Cook the shallots, stirring often, for 2 minutes; then reduce the heat to medium. Continue to cook the shallots for 4 minutes, stirring often, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove the skillet from the heat – shallots go from crispy to burnt and bitter in no time. Use tongs to transfer the shallots to the prepared plate; allow the shallots to drain until cool.

Step 2

For the seasoned beans: Place the beans in a bowl and mash with a fork until a chunky paste forms. Add the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper and sage and stir to combine.

Step 3

For the pesto layer: Combine the creme fraiche, or sour cream, and the pesto in a medium bowl.

Step 4

To assemble the dip: Spread a thin layer of beans on the bottom of an 8-inch pie dish. Spread the pesto layer over the beans, and top with the tapenade or artichoke spread. Evenly distribute the roasted pepper and follow with the sun-dried tomatoes. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top; then cover and refrigerate for up to 4 hours. Right before serving, top the dip with the fried shallots. Serve with sliced focaccia, pita chips or crisp wonton crackers.

Recipe from Sandra Gutierrez.

Tested by Raven Christmas; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 600; Total Fat: 50 g; Saturated Fat: 18 g; Cholesterol: 65 mg; Sodium: 1160 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 8 g; Sugars: 7 g; Protein: 13 g.