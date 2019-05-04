Sunday marks the start of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month. During Ramadan, folks rise before dawn to make and eat breakfast, then don’t touch food or drink until sundown. That means food must be fast and filling to get one through each day of fasting. Here are some recipes from our archives — traditional and decidedly less so — that hit the mark.

For breakfast:



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Shakshuka With Swiss Chard. Get your greens at breakfast by adding Swiss chard to a warming dish of shakshuka for extra protein as well as vegetable heft.

Fresh Herb Kuku. This Iranian frittata of sorts uses plenty of fresh herbs for a bright and plant-forward start to the day. This is ideal for making ahead; when in a rush, you can cut a slice off and get moving.

[I’m fasting for Ramadan, but life can’t slow down. How do I make the best of it?]

Moroccan Honeycomb Pancakes. Fasting or not, pancakes are an important part of breakfast. These little orange-scented cakes make a great pairing with nut butter for protein.

Indian Sweet Vermicelli With Dates. Dates carry special significance during Ramadan, when they’re often eaten in the evenings to break the fast. That doesn’t mean they can’t appear at the breakfast table, too.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chickpea Omelet. We’re blurring the line between omelet and pancake here. Chickpea flour adds necessary bulk, flavor and texture to the omelet, which would be awesome with a runny egg on top.

Breakfast Grain Bowls With Caramelized Bananas. Steel-cut oats, quinoa and chia seeds make a hearty, toothsome base for caramelized bananas. But don’t stop there — feel free to improvise with toppings and flavorings.

Chai With Cardamom, Cinnamon and Ginger. To sip alongside any of the above dishes, this drink brings a welcome hit of warming spice when you need to be up before the sun is.

For dinner:



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Couscous with Beets, Greens and Garlic Yogurt, above. This vegetarian dish is sure to please. Garlicky yogurt adds a delightful funk and flavor to the bright, earthy beets.

Chicken and Lentil Soup. A hearty, quick, one-pot recipe that checks every box. It’s filling without sitting heavily and will last you through the night.

Chickpea and Artichoke Tagine. This one-pot stew is made for your Instant Pot and it’s sure to be a hit among the plant-powered crowd.

Skillet Roasted Chicken Thighs With Potato-Carrot Hash. Simple, straightforward ingredients produce a hearty meal that comes together in just 35 minutes.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Grilled Lamb and Bulgur Patties With Herb Sauce. If you’re craving lamb but don’t have time to roast, ground lamb is the answer. Shaped into patties with nutty bulgur, these can be put on a bun, served atop rice or eaten as is.

Warm Pureed Beans With Olive Oil and Lemony Brussels Sprouts. Here’s a dish for the grazers who need to eat but can’t sit down for a full meal. Soak the beans the night before and enjoy them with crusty bread.

Chicken Pilaf With Raisins, Pine Nuts and Almonds. Chicken, nuts and fruit make a gorgeous dinner platter. There’s plenty of flavor and enough texture variation to keep things interesting.

