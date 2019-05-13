Overview

These potatoes, seasoned with chaat masala, are part of cookbook author Priya Krishna’s weekly dinner tradition. It’s a recipe that she adapted from a dish made regularly by her mother, Ritu Krishna.

Make Ahead: The potatoes can be cooked and refrigerated a day in advance.

Where to Buy: Red chile powder and chaat masala are available at Indian grocery stores.

Ingredients

4 small new potatoes or baby red potatoes (about 8 ounces total)

3/4 teaspoon red chile powder (see headnote)

3/4 teaspoon chaat masala (see headnote)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1/2 lime), or more as needed

Kosher salt (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Place the potatoes in a small pot and add enough water to fully submerge them. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until the potatoes can be easily pierced with a fork. Drain, rinse with cold water and let cool for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Once the potatoes are cool enough to handle, use your hands to break them into 1/2-inch pieces, placing them in a mixing bowl as you go. Add the chile powder, chaat masala and oil, tossing gently to combine. Sprinkle the lime juice on the top. Taste and season with a little lime juice and/or salt, as needed. Note that the chaat masala already has salt in it, so you may not need more of that.

Serve right away.

Adapted from “Indian-ish: Recipes and Antics From a Modern American Family,” by Priya Krishna with Ritu Krishna (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2019).

Priya Krishna is a food writer and cookbook author.

Tested by Andy Sikkenga; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 150; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 140 mg; Carbohydrates: 20 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 2 g.