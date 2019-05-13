Overview

Here, crushed peanuts and a spritz (or more) of lime juice ups the ante on the classic Indian marriage of snappy, sweet red peppers and crisped potatoes. The resulting colorful, crunchy sabzi is an easy side you can make in a half-hour or less.

You can also double it for an excellent meatless main course. Even better: Warm up some tortillas and scramble some eggs, and you’ve got yourself an Indo-Texan breakfast taco party.

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 small yellow onion, cut into 1/2-inch dice

1 large russet potato, cut into 1/2-inch dice (8 to 10 ounces; unpeeled)

2 medium red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 3/4-inch dice

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed

1/4 cup roasted unsalted peanuts, crushed

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from about 1/2 lime), or more as needed

Heat the oil until shimmering in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cumin seeds and cook, up to 1 minute, until they turn a medium shade of brown. Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the fennel seeds until they are fragrant. Add the onion and cook for 4 to 6 minutes, until translucent.

Stir in the potato, then spread the mixture into an even layer in the pan. Cover and cook for 7 to 10 minutes, until the potato is tender and not mushy (a little charring on the bottom is okay). Stir in the bell peppers and salt. Cover and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, until the peppers are slightly softened.

Use a serving spoon or spatula to scrape up the charred bits from the bottom of the pan and stir them into the dish.

Stir in the crushed peanuts and lime juice. Taste and add more lime juice and/or salt, as needed. Serve right away.

Adapted from “Indian-ish: Recipes and Antics From a Modern American Family,” by Priya Krishna with Ritu Krishna (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2019).

Priya Krishna is a food writer and cookbook author.

Calories: 210; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 290 mg; Carbohydrates: 24 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 5 g.