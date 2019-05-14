Overview

Pickled rhubarb gives this salad a pop of color and a sweet-sour punch. Thinly sliced celery and fennel add texture, while fresh chevre echoes the rhubarb’s bright notes and provides a creamy foil to the salad’s acidity.

[Ease up on the sugar. It’s time to start treating rhubarb like the vegetable it is.]

The lentils can be cooked and marinated up to 3 days in advance and combined with the rest of the ingredients right before serving.

Ingredients

2 cloves garlic, smashed (optional)

1/2 yellow onion (optional)

1 bay leaf (optional)

1 cup brown or green lentils, picked through and rinsed

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar, plus more as needed

1/4 cup Pickled Rhubarb, coarsely chopped, plus 2 tablespoons of its brine, plus more as needed (see related recipe link, below)

1/2 cup thinly sliced fennel, plus 1/4 cup fennel fronds, plus more as needed

1/2 cup thinly sliced celery

1/4 cup celery leaves or fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, plus more as needed

2 cups baby arugula

3 to 4 ounces fresh chevre

Flaky sea salt

Steps

Step 1

Fill a large pot with water and add the garlic, onion and bay leaf, if using. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Add the lentils, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 25 to 28 minutes, until the lentils are al dente.

Step 2

Drain thoroughly, discard the aromatics, and transfer the lentils to a large bowl. While the lentils are still warm, season with the salt and toss with the oil, vinegar and brine. Let the lentils cool completely.

Step 3

When ready to serve, toss the lentils with the rhubarb, fennel and celery. Taste and season lightly with more salt, olive oil, vinegar or brine, as needed. Toss in the arugula and transfer to a serving plate or bowl.

Step 4

Crumble the chevre over the top (to taste). Garnish with the fennel fronds and celery leaves or parsley. Sprinkle some flaky sea salt on top and serve right away.

From baker Polina Chesnakova.

Tested by Stephanie Zarpas; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis was computed without the pickled rhubarb and its brine.

Nutrition

Calories: 340; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 550 mg; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Dietary Fiber: 16 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 17 g.