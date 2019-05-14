Overview

Tart, fruity rhubarb is offset by spicy fresh ginger and mustard seeds, while dark brown sugar adds depth and sweetness. Serve the relish with pork, chicken, duck, rabbit and even an oily fish such as salmon.

Make Ahead: The relish can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup diced red onion

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger root

2 teaspoons mustard seeds

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 pound rhubarb, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 4 cups)

1/3 cup golden raisins

Steps

Step 1

Heat the oil in a 3-quart Dutch oven or saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, ginger, mustard seeds and red pepper flakes and cook 5 to 6 minutes, until onion begins to soften.

Step 2

Add the vinegar and deglaze the pan, scraping up any bits from the bottom of the pot. Stir in the sugar and let the mixture start to barely bubble at the edges. Cover and decrease the heat to low; let the mixture cook for about 5 minutes.

Step 3

Remove the lid and add half of the rhubarb and all the raisins. Re-cover and cook, without stirring, for about 5 minutes, until the rhubarb has softened a bit. Add the remaining rhubarb and cook for another 5 minutes — you want some of the rhubarb to remain intact at the end. Remove the relish from the heat and transfer to a medium bowl.

Step 4

Refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cooled. (The relish will seem thin at first, but will thicken as it cools in the refrigerator.) Serve cool or at room temperature.

From baker Polina Chesnakova.

Tested by Andy Sikkenga; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 2-tablespoon servings.

Nutrition

Calories: 50; Total Fat: 1 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 0 mg; Carbohydrates: 11 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 10 g; Protein: 0 g.