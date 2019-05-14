Overview

This easy, quick pickle tames rhubarb’s tang, turning it into a crunchy addition to salads, cheese and charcuterie plates, or your next sandwich. Try playing around with other aromatics, such as ginger or garlic; whole seeds such as coriander, fennel and mustard; and warm spices such as cloves, star anise and allspice.

[Ease up on the sugar. It’s time to start treating rhubarb like the vegetable it is.]

The pickled rhubarb can be refrigerated with its brine for up to 2 months.

Ingredients

2 small fresh tarragon sprigs or 1 bay leaf

4 whole black peppercorns

8 ounces rhubarb, sliced diagonally into 1/4-inch pieces

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Steps

Step 1

Combine the tarragon or bay leaf and the black peppercorns in a 2-cup heatproof container, then add the rhubarb.

Step 2

Combine the water, vinegar, sugar and salt in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring until the sugar and salt have dissolved.

Step 3

Pour the hot pickling liquid over the rhubarb. If the rhubarb is not completely submerged, seat a ramekin directly on top.

Step 4

Refrigerate until completely cool, then transfer the rhubarb, aromatics and pickling liquid to a jar. Seal and refrigerate for at least 3 hours before using.

From baker Polina Chesnakova.

Tested by Stephanie Zarpas; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

