Overview
This easy, quick pickle tames rhubarb’s tang, turning it into a crunchy addition to salads, cheese and charcuterie plates, or your next sandwich. Try playing around with other aromatics, such as ginger or garlic; whole seeds such as coriander, fennel and mustard; and warm spices such as cloves, star anise and allspice.
[Ease up on the sugar. It’s time to start treating rhubarb like the vegetable it is.]
The pickled rhubarb can be refrigerated with its brine for up to 2 months.
Ingredients
2 small fresh tarragon sprigs or 1 bay leaf
4 whole black peppercorns
8 ounces rhubarb, sliced diagonally into 1/4-inch pieces
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup white wine vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon kosher salt
Steps
Step 1
Combine the tarragon or bay leaf and the black peppercorns in a 2-cup heatproof container, then add the rhubarb.
Step 2
Combine the water, vinegar, sugar and salt in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring until the sugar and salt have dissolved.
Step 3
Pour the hot pickling liquid over the rhubarb. If the rhubarb is not completely submerged, seat a ramekin directly on top.
Step 4
Refrigerate until completely cool, then transfer the rhubarb, aromatics and pickling liquid to a jar. Seal and refrigerate for at least 3 hours before using.
From baker Polina Chesnakova.
Tested by Stephanie Zarpas; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful nutritional analysis.