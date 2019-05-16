With picnic season upon us, you need food that travels well in a basket, cooler or a backpack. But we don’t want a simple ham and Swiss — we want something a little more special.

We dipped into our archives for our most picnic-worthy sandwiches, so stop stressing and get moving.

Turkey Sandwiches With Smoked Gouda, Pickled Red Onion and Cherries, pictured above. Consider this the summertime version of a classic leftover Thanksgiving sandwich. Sliced turkey gets pumped up with tart pickled red onion and smoky Gouda, while mashed cherries mimic cranberry sauce. Don’t have fresh cherries? Frozen will do just fine.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches. A great thing about a vegan salad sandwich is never having to worry if mayonnaise will go bad as you journey to your destination. Instead, pack enough of this beautifully spiced chickpea mash separately from the bread, assemble upon arrival, and watch these sandwiches disappear in minutes.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Reuben Pasties. While the Reuben is one of the tastiest sandwiches to ever exist, it certainly isn’t the easiest to pack. This recipe takes all of a Reuben’s best parts — corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese — and stuffs them into a pastry filling for a sandwich you can hold with one hand. Use store-bought pastry dough if you want to cut down on prep time, and consider bringing a little container of Russian dressing for dipping.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Quick and Crispy Chicken Cutlets. Okay, this isn’t a sandwich recipe per se, but fried chicken shortcuts give you the perfect building block for a cold chicken sandwich. Get creative with how you accessorize and arrange it: Slice a cutlet and wrap it in tortilla with shredded lettuce, cheese and a spiced black bean spread, or stack it between sandwich bread with a hot-sweet sauce and a crunchy slaw.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

‘Antipasti’ Pan Bagnat With Eggplant Caponata. This sandwich is designed to sit for that irresistible marriage of flavors. A caponata with eggplant, basil and more gets spooned into a hollowed-out baguette, which is then stuffed with cured meats and cheeses. All these sweet, spicy and savory tastes mingle together for a spectacular lunch.

