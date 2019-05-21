We see you out there.

You want to fill your plate with more vegetables. Maybe it’s for your health, or because you want to tread more lightly on the planet. Maybe you’re a vegetable lover who’s looking for a few new ideas for how to prepare them. Or maybe it’s just because your mom’s voice is still in the back of your head saying, “Don’t forget to eat your veggies!”

Whatever your reasons, we’re here to help satisfy that craving with Voraciously: Plant Powered. In this 12-week newsletter series, you’ll make incredible meals while exploring the fundamentals of cooking with plants. Because the best way we’ve found to do this is not by reading about it — it’s by actually cooking it.

Plant Powered is for everyone, no matter your diet or experience in the kitchen. So let’s get our hands dirty and chop, roast, bake and grill our way through 24 plant-powered recipes, together!

We’re Sonja and Alex Overhiser, authors of the cookbook “Pretty Simple Cooking” and bloggers at the recipe website A Couple Cooks. We fell in love, got married, and then fell in love with cooking plant-powered recipes (in that order). It’s a long story. But the punchline is this: Eventually we found that eating plant-forward recipes is utterly enjoyable and sustainable in the long term. (Since then we’ve acquired an adorable 2-year-old, and the verdict’s the same.)



Newsletter co-authors Alex and Sonja Overhiser. (Alex Overhiser)

Now, we’re not armed with stats to try to persuade you to eat more veggies. What we are here to do is this: help you make deeply satisfying and easy-to-prepare plant-forward meals in your home kitchen.

Here’s what you can expect to arrive in your inbox each week:

Two main-dish dinner recipes per week — one entirely plant-based (no animal products) and the other vegetarian (includes dairy and eggs).

Tips for easy meat or seafood additions for the flexitarians among us.

Recipes that are designed for one or two people but are easily scalable.

A budget-conscious weekly grocery list that includes both meals, to simplify your shopping.

Voraciously is all about helping you navigate the kitchen efficiently and with confidence. Each week, we’ll pop into your inbox with a lesson about plant-powered cooking and two great recipes that let you taste it in action.

We hope you’ll sign up, and tell all your friends, too! You’ll receive a new Plant Powered newsletter every Tuesday afternoon (beginning June 4) for the next 12 weeks, starting with the theme of speed: plant-forward dinners in 20 minutes.

Can’t wait to get cooking with you.

Sign up for Voraciously: Plant Powered here.