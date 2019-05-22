Sure, no one needs a $35 pool float shaped like a bottle of ranch dressing. But ranch dressing has never been about needs. Ranch dressing is about our most brazen wants: to make healthy vegetables unhealthy, to put buttermilk on pizza (pizza!), to cover our fats in a coating of more fats. Ranch dressing is pure id.

[Kranch is the latest condiment mash-up we didn’t need]

And if ranch dressing is for some reason your thing, you can broadcast it to the entire pool party: Hidden Valley Ranch has just released a collection of ranch-themed summer clothing and accessories. There are swimsuits and trunks, beach bags, towels, water bottles (they say “There’s a chance this is ranch”), and button-down, Hawaiian-style shirts printed with pizza and ranch bottles, which are very Urban Outfitters meets Jeremy Scott.

They join a collection of preexisting products on the Hidden Valley merch site, including a ranch fountain — like a chocolate fountain, but ranch — which would probably be a big hit at a cool wedding. There’s also a ranch flask (fill with ranch, obvi), a “Peace Love Ranch” shirt, and a “Pizza & Veggies & Wings & Fries & Hidden Valley” shirt, a knockoff of those Helvetica ampersand shirts, but without the Helvetica.

All of this is to say that ranch is trying to be the summer version of pumpkin spice — a flavor preference that some people think is a substitute for a personality.

It means August will be a smooth transition from your “I put ranch on my ranch” one-piece swimsuit to your “Pumpkin spice is my favorite season” T-shirt.



(Courtesy Hidden Valley Ranch)

It’s been a good year for ranch. It started with a charming presidential campaign meme, when Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was interrupted in an Iowa pizza parlor by a young woman who was “just trying to get some ranch.” (Gillibrand later acquired a ranch shirt of her own, but not from the Hidden Valley line.) It was followed by several new products: Hidden Valley introduced ranch dressings flavored like pizza seasoning and Buffalo wing sauce, while Heinz gave the world the extremely fun-to-say Kranch, a combination of ketchup and ranch.

Anyway. Only a few lucky flavors and brands that get elevated to the status of fashion icon — such as Old Bay, if you live in Maryland, or Sriracha. Which will be next? Gochujang? Mayochup?

More from Voraciously:

What’s the best hot dog in America? We tried 15 popular brands to find out.

The Starbucks S’mores Frappuccino hits the sweet spot, in more ways than one

Where does your go-to frozen pizza rank? We tried 15, and the worst one might surprise you.