What could we say about a burger that hasn’t already been said? They don’t have to be homemade or full of fancy flavors for us to love them.

Whether smashed, packed into pucks or stuffed with cheese, we will never get enough of a good beef patty. With this many to choose from, you won’t, either.

The Burger, above. Just six ingredients make a juicy, flavorful, hefty burger that will satisfy. A healthy dose of roasted garlic adds a rich backbone to the meat. Stack with your favorite toppings.

The Great Burger. Take the ordinary to extraordinary with a few simple additions. Egg yolks and oyster sauce add richness and umami, while ketchup rounds out the flavor with a little sweetness.

Perfect Tavern Burgers. These burgers are as simple as they come: Seasoned with salt and pepper and shaped into thicker pucks, the patties hit the grill or cast iron to be cooked to your preference. Melt a slice of cheese on top, and you’re all set.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky)

Perfect Smash Cheeseburgers. Everyone loves this flat burger, which is ideal for stacking into a double with cheese between two patties. These burgers get nice and crispy, but if you’re planning on grilling, be sure to flatten the patties first.

Cheddar and Bacon Burger. Need we explain why this combo works? If you need more convincing, cheese in the patty helps it to develop a deeply crispy exterior on the meat.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Stuffed Beef Burgers. These big burgers look plain on the outside, but it’s what’s inside that counts: a spicy blend of bacon, chipotle peppers, pepper jack cheese, pepperoni and crispy fried onions. This burger is a flavor bomb.

Tri-Pepper Burger. You could put peppers on a burger, but you could also add it to the meat itself, along with a handful of herbs to help the patty soak up new and interesting flavors.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Mushroom-Blended Graffiti Burgers. Blend a mix of mushrooms and add to ground beef for layers of umami.

Ancho Chile Burgers With Lime Aioli. Talk about spicy! Smokey ancho chiles meet their match with a cooling, creamy lime aioli.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Emilia Burger. A cheesy burger gets a lift from a savory, briny “salsa verde” that takes mere minutes to prepare.

‘Italian’ Burgers. Swap bacon for crispy prosciutto, add mushrooms sauteed in rosemary, and trade cheddar for Taleggio cheese to make a delightful, Italian-inspired riff on a classic burger.

