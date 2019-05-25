I’m sure there are purists who will say a perfectly grilled piece of meat needs no condiments. In that case, I respect your opinion — and, hey, more sauce for me.

I love to dip and swipe, and as much as I enjoy that kiss-of-the-grill taste, there’s something to be said for enhancing it with a complementary garnish. Here are five globally inspired options from our archives:

Wolfgang Puck’s Chimichurri, above. Chock full of herbs, onion and garlic, this Argentine sauce packs a terrific punch. Its vibrant color is another reason to add it to your summer table.



Raw Tomatillo and Chipotle Salsa Verde. Chef, cookbook author and public television host Pati Jinich is always good for a recipe, and this Mexican one’s no exception. The raw tomatillos are delightfully tart, great for cutting through the fat of meat. The salsa can even be used on other parts of your meal, including beans, toast or tortilla chips.



Chile Pepper, Pea and Coconut Chutney. Sweet and spicy, Indian chutneys are versatile and delicious. Grab a piece of naan to tuck the meat and chutney into for a complete meal.



Garlic Paste (Toum). I see this Lebanese sauce as being particularly well-suited to grilled lamb. The recipe makes a lot, but leftovers will hold in the fridge for a few weeks.



Turkish Yogurt Sauce. You can pair this recipe from cookbook author Paula Wolfert with grilled meats or vegetables, as well as spoon it over grains. If you don’t have cheesecloth, you can line a strainer with a coffee filter, or paper or linen towel.

