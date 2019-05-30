Rum might remind you of pirates or your freshman year of college, but it doesn’t have to be that way. A versatile liquor for a range of cocktails, from breezy tropical drinks to party punches to the kind of drink you order solo at a bar for pensive musing, rum can be a rollicking good time!

We collected the gamut of rum cocktail recipes from our archives, from energetic to refreshing.

Stormy Weather, above right. When the storms come to set your sails askew, turn to this drink to tide you through. Wine with rum turns out to be quite a match, blending red fruits with a healthy dash of spice.

Gallery Cojito, above left. A generous helping of mint adds a fragrant and refreshing herbal note to tropical and sweet coconut rum.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

White Lion. A simple combo of white rum and lime gets a hit of flavorful allspice dram for a punchy cocktail not shy on flavor.

Hotel Nacional. From a historic Cuban hotel comes this thirst-quenching pineapple cocktail. Bright, fruity notes make it just right for summer days.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky)

General’s Orders. How about a cocktail dedicated to Gen. George Washington? While he didn’t create the libation, it was inspired as an homage to an order he issued to ration spirits to his troops.

Black Squirrel. Not the Black Pearl, the Black Squirrel. We’re not sure what makes it squirrel-y, but it’s rum and ice cream. What more could you want?



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

More Than a Mojito. Mojitos are such an iconic drink, it seems almost sacrilegious to add anything to them. You’ll discover that a hint of culantro (a powerful cousin of cilantro), pineapple and the tiniest bit of vanilla will transform this familiar drink into something a little more special.

Pineapple Perk. Pineapple and . . . coffee? Don’t knock it till you try it! Surprisingly, the two pair well together with dark rum. Pineapple’s intense sweetness plays so well with cold brew’s smooth bitterness.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Toffee Negroni. There is no toffee in this drink per se, but somehow aged rum, Aperol and sherry combine to create unexpected nutty caramel notes.

Coast of Dufresne. Ever tried grapefruit and rum together? We highly recommend it. You get three hits of grapefruit here: juice, liqueur and a wedge to garnish.

Sweet Liberty’s Piña Colada. You can’t do a rum roundup without including a Piña Colada. Here is one with a twist: a float of sweet sherry and a few coffee beans.

