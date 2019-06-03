We’re so close to blueberry season, we can taste it! Whether eaten by the fistful as a snack or cooked into a dessert where their hue amplifies to a deep purple, blueberries are a joyful sign of summer. We pulled some of the best ways to showcase this mighty berry and its many uses.

Blueberry Cornmeal Cake, above. One look at this beauty, and you know it’ll be a surefire hit. Cornmeal lends a toothsome texture and creates a phenomenal crust for this cake, where blueberries pack in their signature tartness. This cake is good warm or at room temperature, and it would be a welcome addition to the brunch table.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Blueberry Fritters With Honey Cream. Hot, doughnut-like fritters get a little dip in honey-sweetened cream, making for an awesome party snack. Bonus: Cardamom’s floral notes pair well with blueberries.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Blueberry-Rosemary Breakfast Pudding. Leisurely weekend mornings call for bread pudding. You can prep everything the night before, then have a relaxing morning tea while this bakes.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Blueberry Banana Smoothie With Chia. For rushed days, smoothies make for a quick and portable meal. We like this combination of blueberries, bananas and chia seeds, with just a touch of vanilla.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

Blueberry and Lemon-Cream Icebox Cake. This is basically ice cream cake but without any of the effort required in making ice cream. Layers of graham cracker, lemon cream and pale purple blueberry mascarpone, drizzled with a deep-purple blueberry sauce, make a delightful summer treat.

Blueberry and Goat Cheese Toast With Lemon Thyme Butter. Whip together this quick herbaceous butter to smear across toast, then add a swipe of goat cheese and a smattering of blueberries for a delicious snack, breakfast or lunch.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Nectarine and Fennel Salad. Nectarines, blueberries and fennel become the very definition of “bright” when married with a basil syrup.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Blueberry Jam. Blueberry jam on toast. Blueberry jam on pancakes. Blueberry jam in a PB & J. Easy to make and useful to have on hand, it’s worth to try making your own! Adding in other fruits or berries and spices lets you put a personal spin on this classic way to preserve summer’s bounty.

More from Voraciously:

5 easy muffin recipes to get your weekend baking fix, fast

Yes, you need to wash your produce. Here’s how.

Yo ho ho and a whole bunch of rum cocktail recipes