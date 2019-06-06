Doughnuts, ever-popular, have gone from being a relatively lowbrow treat to artisanal, high-end creation, popping into the spotlight with novelty flavors, ridiculous toppings and gourmet reinventions. The doughnut fever has folks driving across the country and standing in lines for cronuts and cereal-topped treats.

While you can certainly wait in line, you could also put on your apron and get cooking. We pulled up some delectable doughnut recipes from our archives to help you become the master of your own dough-main.

Baked Buttermilk Nutella Ganache Doughnuts, above. A simple yeasted dough comes together for these doughnuts, which are then baked — not fried. Top them with anything you’d like, or amp up the hazelnut-chocolate spread with a splash of orange liqueur.



Vanilla-Glazed Brioche Doughnuts. That rich, buttery French invention, brioche dough is versatile. Instead of baking it into a loaf, we suggest you turn it into a doughnut! This recipe is fairly quick and packs a prominent floral vanilla aroma. If you don’t finish all of these the day they’re made, turn them into French toast the following day.



Salted Tahini Doughnuts. Creamy tahini is a superstar any way you use it, and a pinch of salt here boosts its nutty notes. A bit of baharat spice, popular in Middle Eastern cuisine, knocks these doughnuts out of the park. If you don’t have baharat, play around with spices such as paprika, coriander or ginger, or chuck in a spice blend such as ras el hanout and see what happens.



Bomboloni. The special ingredient here is ricotta cheese, which gives these little guys a light, airy texture. While the sugar coating calls for orange and lemon zest, you can get wild with whatever citrus you choose. May we suggest grapefruit or lime?



Cider-Glazed Italian Doughnuts. Zeppole are an iconic street fair treat, but why wait for the fair? Make these little spherical doughnuts and cover them with an apple cider glaze. Or, switch up the glaze with citrus, peach juice, whatever you’re craving.



Cinnamon Baked Doughnuts. The cinnamon sugar cake doughnut is as classic as they come, so master this simple recipe for whenever the mood strikes. You can change-up the spices if you wish, but we think these cinnamon doughnuts are perfect just as they are.

