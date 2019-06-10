Overview

Served warm alongside a plate of softly scrambled eggs or on their own smeared with salted butter, these intensely flavored muffins will satisfy all your savory baked-good cravings in the morning.

Feel free to swap in chopped, thinly sliced salami instead of prosciutto, but don’t use chunks of dried, because they tend to get tough after baking.

You’ll need a muffin pan with 6 large wells; if you choose to make these in a regular-size, 12-well muffin pan, reduce the baking time.

Serve with soft, salted butter.

Make ahead: The muffins are best eaten within hours after baking, but they can be kept at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Toast or reheat before serving.

Ingredients

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the pan

1/4 cup packed (50 grams) light brown sugar

2 large eggs plus 1 large egg yolk

1 cup low-fat or regular sour cream

2 cups (270 grams) flour

1 tablespoon (8 grams) baking powder

1/4 teaspoon (2 grams) baking soda

1 teaspoon (4 grams) table salt

1/2 teaspoon (1 gram) freshly ground black pepper

6 ounces shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese, loosely packed (a generous 1 3/4 cups)

3 ounces prosciutto, chopped (2/3 cup; see headnote)

About 15 chive stems, minced (1/4 cup)

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Generously grease the wells of the muffin pan with softened butter or cooking oil spray.

Melt the 6 tablespoons of butter in a large microwave-safe bowl, covered with paper towel, on LOW in 15-second bursts.

Step 2

Add the sugar and whisk until well incorporated, then add the eggs and egg yolk one at a time, whisking after each addition. Add the sour cream, whisking a final time.

Step 3

Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pepper on a sheet of parchment paper, and use the paper to pour the dry ingredients into the butter-egg mixture. (Or sift the dry ingredients directly into the bowl of wet ingredients.) Add the cheese, prosciutto and chives, folding just until incorporated to form a shaggy batter. Do not overmix.

Step 4

Fill the muffin pan wells three-quarters full (a scant 3/4 cup per tin). Smooth the tops and bake (middle rack) for 20 to 22 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with a moist crumb or two. Remove from the pan as soon as they are cool enough to handle.

Serve warm.

From cookbook author Jessie Sheehan.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 560; Total Fat: 32 g; Saturated Fat: 20 g; Cholesterol: 195 mg; Sodium: 950 mg; Carbohydrates: 47 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 11 g; Protein: 18 g.