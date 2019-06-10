Cast irons are kitchen workhorses, beloved for searing meats and getting a good crispy edge on potatoes. But don’t limit your cast iron to savory food; you absolutely must expand your cast-iron horizons to dessert. Cast-iron skillets are a perfect vessel for any number of baked sweets, from cobblers to brownies, and are attractive enough to easily go from the oven to the table. Here are some simple cast-iron desserts to add to your repertoire and close out that dinner party with a bang.

Peach-Apricot Cobbler, above. The cast-iron pan creates a gorgeous crust to frame a juicy fruit center with tiny pops of dried apricot and spicy crystallized ginger. A scoop of vanilla ice cream seals the deal.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Any-Fruit Cobbler. When considering cobbler, the cast-iron pan is ideal for achieving a beautifully browned crust. This easy batter lets you play around with fruit fillings to find exactly what you’re looking for.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Skillet Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies. We hereby endorse this Chrissy Teigen recipe. The Twitter queen and cookbook author’s blondies (from her second cookbook, “Cravings: Hungry for More”) boast a crispy crust and gooey middle and are 100 percent crave-worthy. Her celebrity husband, singer John Legend, agrees.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Nutella Stuffed Skillet Cookie. A simple chocolate chip cookie dough made in a skillet? We’re sure you’ve had that before. But have you ever had a skillet cookie with a layer of Nutella for a punch of hazelnutty goodness? This recipe proves that a cast-iron skillet is good not only for making an amazing crust, but also as an ideal pan for building layers.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Cardamom and Currant Snickerdoodle Skillet Cookie. Take a simple, classic snickerdoodle, and add floral cardamom with just a handful of currants. Bake and cut into wedges; the beauty of a skillet cookie is that you can portion it out however you want.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Broiled Berries and Cream. Scatter your favorite berries in a cast-iron skillet, then pour over some creme fraiche. A sprinkle of sugar on top caramelizes in the oven, balancing out the tangy, fruity dish.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Halvah Fudge Bars. Deep, dark chocolate meets some fun new ingredients, such as teff flour and date syrup, resulting in unusual, indulgent bars with an utterly decadent texture.

More from Voraciously:

When you want a savory breakfast, these decadent muffins deliver

With cream cheese frosting and festive sprinkles, this one-bowl cake is an everyday celebration

How to use a grill pan, inside or outdoors