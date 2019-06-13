When was the last time you called your father? More important: When was the last time you cooked for him? Dear ol’ Dad deserves a little TLC this Father’s Day, and we know you’re up to the task. Here are some suggestions to make his day truly special, whatever his style and tastes.

For the Do-It-All Dad

Your dad drove you to soccer every week, clapped the loudest at your modern dance recital, searched every pharmacy to find the Hello Kitty Band-Aids you liked the best, and can fix (almost) anything. He remembers doctors’ appointments and always knows the right thing to get for your birthday. For Father’s Day, try these Hawaiian Fish Tacos, pictured above, so the only thing Dad has to do is pile on whatever toppings he likes and dive in.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

For the Fancy Dad

He wears freshly pressed suits and pocket squares of every imaginable color, and keeps a clean house and a spotless car to boot. He sports a fancy watch and stocks his bar with top-shelf liquor. Channel James Bond by serving up an Original Martini. This recipe says “stir,” but you know Dad likes his martinis shaken.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post)

Dessert Dad

Your father, the only person who delighted in your elementary school bake sales, looks for any excuse to whip up a batch of cookies. It doesn’t matter if it’s chocolate chip from store-bought dough or carefully crafted handmade macarons — he wants a piece. Celebrate Dad’s sweet tooth and bring him a batch of these Fudge-Filled Peanut Butter Cookies. Bonus: If he’s got grandkids, have them help put these little sandwich cookies together.

(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Dad-Joke Dad

You love him, you really do, but why — WHY — must your father make puns out of everything? Though most of his jokes make you groan, you secretly think they’re at least a little funny. Make him these Charred Carrot Dogs. He will get a kick out of them, and as an added bonus, you get to listen to all the carrot-dog humor he’ll come up with. Please laugh with him, not at him.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Sports Dad

The guy loves His Team. He’s got a jersey of his favorite player, which means you probably also have that jersey. Maybe he instilled the love of That Sport in you, maybe he didn’t, but he’ll definitely appreciate a great snack for the next Big Game. Serve up these Poblano Rings for spicy munching and crunching, and cheer alongside your No. 1 fan.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky)

Beer Dad

The guy who will drive up and wait in line for a small-batch brew, loves IPAs and visiting breweries. Or, maybe he’s the type who just really likes to sit down with a Corona on the porch. Either way, instead of just getting beer, go the extra mile and make him these Bratwurst Cooked the Right Way. With a beer-cooked brat in one hand and an ice-cold beer in the other, your dad will feel truly appreciated.

