I eat a lot of fruit, especially in summer. But I don’t drink as much of it as I should, and I’m not talking about smoothies. Fruit-based beverages can be the ultimate thirst-quencher on a scorching afternoon or humid evening.

Of course, lemonade is the most obvious choice, but there are also other creative, colorful and smart ways to work fruit into your glass this summer. Here are five options from our archives:

Rosemary Lemonade, above. Too often lemonade can be one-note — cloyingly sweet or just straight-up tart. Here, you get a nice balance of the two flavors, plus a savory woodsy note from the rosemary. Trust us, it works and is truly refreshing.



Blueberry Lemonade With Ginger and Basil. Lemon takes more of a supporting role in this alcohol-optional beverage. The blueberries lend their flavor and stunning color, and the dynamic duo of ginger and basil perk things up. You can make the base a few days in advance if you plan to serve it to a crowd.

Watermelon-Basil Agua Fresca. Here’s what you do with that watermelon you will inevitably impulse-purchase at the farmers market this summer. The drink is fantastic on its own, but spiking it with alcohol adds a whole new dimension.



Summer Fruit Punch (Kompot). Need more ideas for surplus summer fruit? This Russian/Eastern European drink is the place for any and all of it. Make it even more special with vanilla ice cream and/or club soda.



Maple Lemonade. Too many recipes for lemonade? Nope, not possible. Think of maple syrup as your ready-made simple syrup. And it won’t make the drink taste like breakfast, either.

