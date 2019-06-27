Rich tomato sauces, braised chicken, beef cooked low and slow in wine . . . we want none of it. It’s just too hot! Enter gazpacho, a chilled soup with Spanish roots, that’s sure to cool you down instead of slow you down.

This summer soup, often made with tomato, cucumber, onion, stale bread, olive oil and sherry vinegar, can be tweaked to include an interesting variety of vegetables, and in some cases even fruit. Here are some veggie-packed gazpachos from our archives as refreshing as they are versatile.

José Andrés’s Gazpacho, above. This is the most well-known type of gazpacho, which hails from Andalusia. This gazpacho takes it to the absolute basics, best made with peak-season ingredients and traditional preparation. Start with this one before you try others.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Beet Gazpacho. Roasting beets brings out their sweetness and a texture that, once blended, adds a lovely creaminess to this chilled soup. It’s a summery blend between gazpacho and borscht, with a bright and delightful hue.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Pea, Ricotta and Mint Gazpacho. Peas, ricotta and mint are a classic combination, but instead of a sauteed side, they come together in a pale green, chilled soup. You can use fresh or frozen peas for this one.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Peach Gazpacho. Peach season is nigh! Juicy, sweet and golden, these are the stone fruit folks eagerly wait for at the market. But no matter what, you’ll end up accidentally grabbing a few that are less than perfect. This gazpacho is the perfect place to let those imperfect ones shine.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Watermelon-Tomato Gazpacho. Watermelon and tomato can make a great salad to accompany grilled meats. They have the same effect in soup form as a refreshing summer sipper. Serve before you pop steaks on the grill to get appetites going.

More from Voraciously:

Beyond Meat’s latest plant-based burger is meatier, juicier and a big step closer to beef

These quinoa salad recipes will help you make the ideal summer grain bowl

This salad of green beans, potatoes and eggs is the breezy dish your summer needs