Overview

You’ll find this type of softly chewy, baked mochi served in Hawaii as a sweet treat, although if you are familiar renditions, this one calls for less butter.

Mochiko (sweet rice flour) is found in larger supermarkets as well as in Asian markets.

Serve with softly whipped cream or ice cream.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the pan

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 1/3 cups sweet rice flour (mochiko; see OVERVIEW)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons coconut milk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Steps

Step 1

Use a little butter to grease a 9-by-9-inch baking dish. Line the bottom with parchment paper so that 2 sides of the paper create a bit of overhang; this will make the slab of baked mochi easy to extract.

Step 2

Sift together the sugar, sweet rice flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Add the 4 tablespoons of melted butter, the whole milk, coconut milk, eggs and vanilla extract, whisking to form a smooth batter. Pour into the baking dish, smoothing the surface with an offset spatula.

Step 3

Bake (middle rack) until the center is set and the surface is golden brown, 50 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 4

Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely (in the pan). Use the parchment to lift out the slab of baked mochi. Trim the edges all around (snacking bits for the cook or helper), then cut the slab into 16 equal squares (about 2 inches each).

Adapted from “We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream,” by Caleb Zigas and Leticia Landa (Chronicle, 2019).

Tested by Lori Aratani; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 110; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 30 mg; Sodium: 60 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 7 g; Protein: 2 g.