I completely agree with my colleague Tim Carman who went on record here last year to say that bacon does not make everything better. If I see one more bacon cupcake or doughnut, I might just scream.

[No, bacon does not make everything better]

Bacon is by no means something to eat every day, so it’s just as well that we don’t eat it on everything. (By the way, “uncured” does not mean it’s better for you.) Still, there are plenty of dishes — enjoyed on an occasional basis! — where the sweet, salty and crispy meat is more than welcome. Here are five recipes from our archives.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Bacon and Spinach Orzo Salad. You get bacon two-ways in this 30-minute dinner from Deputy Food Editor Bonnie S. Benwick — crispy pieces in the salad and then a shallot dressing to incorporate the bacon fat left behind in the skillet.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Oatmeal With Bacon, Cheese and Pickled Jalapeños. Two strips of bacon are the crowning glory to this savory bowl of microwaved oatmeal. The recipe will take well to whatever leftover vegetables you might need to use.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Bacon and Caramelized Shallot Dip. I distinctly recall not being able to resist this dip when we photographed it in our Food Lab. Feel free to cook the bacon in the oven rather than a skillet, if you prefer.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Sandwiches. Here’s another fast weeknight meal from Bonnie, which will happily feed a family. Cooking the chicken in the bacon fat imparts it with smoky, salty flavor. The bacon is nicely offset by a creamy avocado-chickpea mash.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Grilled Potato, Onion and Bacon Skewers. Meet the dish that will transform you into this summer’s breakout grilling star.

More from Voraciously:

5 easy recipes that kids will enjoy making and eating

5 lemonades and fruit-filled drinks to quench your thirst this summer

Got a fork and a freezer? Here are 6 recipes for granita, summer’s simplest refresher.