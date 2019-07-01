The Fourth of July just so happens to fall smack in the middle of berry season, meaning blackberries, strawberries, cherries and more are all ripe for picking and eating. Bonus: Their colors just so happen to fit the patriotic theme. Celebrate by incorporating berries into the spread at your Fourth of July cookout! These six recipes from our archives are a great place to start.

Flag Cheesecake Bars, above. You can’t get any more red-white-and-blue than these sweet treats. Arrange the berries carefully and you’ll have a replica of the American flag — depending on your artistic skills — which won’t last long when the guests arrive and dive in.



Rhubarb and Strawberry Granita. This is the season for granitas, a flaky ice dessert not dissimilar to shaved ice. This one packs in rhubarb and strawberry for its neon hue, and a little kick of vodka to bring a smile to anyone (over the age of 21).

Deep-Dish Blueberry Icebox Pie. A pie that has crust only on the bottom gives us a lot less stress than sweating over a delicate lattice. After you construct this blueberry-loaded pie, let it cool all the way down before topping with whipped cream.



Milk Chocolate and Raspberry Jam Blondies. Don’t you dare bring brownies to the party — you know four other people have already thought of it. Show them what a real baking MVP looks like with these blondies. Milk chocolate chunks still give you hints of brownie, and a raspberry jam swirl in a brown sugar batter lifts this treat up and over the competition.



Blackberry Sage Pops. Keep it cool on a hot day with these deep-colored blackberry pops. They might appear to just be frozen blended blackberries, but a touch of sage adds an intriguing herbal note that takes them from an ordinary ice pop to something truly delicious.



Fried Sweet Cherry Pies. You could make one big pie for your Fourth of July cookout. Or, instead, you could give everyone their own handheld pie to enjoy. Our vote is for the handheld, for a double dose of fun. With a cherry pie in one hand and a beanbag in the other, you have the right tools to become the cornhole champion.

