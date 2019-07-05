Overview

This dish is just the thing to help you use large quantities of whatever combination of herbs that you have on hand, as long as we’re talking about tender herbs, not resinous ones such as rosemary. Each combination will have its own character; my favorites are cilantro-mint, parsley-basil-tarragon, cilantro-dill-parsley.

Chicken broth makes a good cooking liquid because it adds a depth of flavor; vegetable broth or plain water will work just fine, and coconut milk makes this dish downright swoony; use one small (5-ounce) can plus 1 cup of broth or water. (If you use a rice other than basmati, use the amount of liquid suggested on the package.)

Serve the rice as a side dish to just about anything, but I’m fond of lamb chops with this.

Ingredients

1 cup lightly packed fresh herb leaves and tender stems (choose one or more from parsley, cilantro, mint, dill, tarragon, basil; see OVERVIEW)

1 3/4 cups low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth (one 14-ounce can; may substitute any homemade broth; see OVERVIEW)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/2 medium onion, finely chopped (1/2 cup)

1 or 2 garlic cloves, minced (optional)

1 cup basmati rice or other long-grain rice (uncooked), rinsed and well drained

Steps

Step 1

Combine the herbs, broth and salt in a blender; process until the herbs are finely chopped and the liquid is flecked with green.

Step 2

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and the garlic (to taste, if using) and cook, stirring a lot, until fragrant and soft, but not browned at all, about 4 minutes. Stir in the rice so it’s evenly coated; cook for about a minute, then add the herbed broth.

Step 3

Once the liquid comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook the rice until all the liquid has been absorbed and the grains are tender, 18 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 4

Uncover; gently fluff with a fork to redistribute the herbs. Let the rice sit, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes, which will help stabilize its texture. Taste, and add more salt, as needed. Serve right away.

From food writer and cookbook author Martha Holmberg.

Nutrition

Calories: 150; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 1.5 g; Cholesterol: 5 mg; Sodium: 115 mg; Carbohydrates: 29 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 4 g.