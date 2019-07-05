Overview

Who can resist the buttery taste of Ritz crackers? This goes great with coleslaw and baked potatoes or with rice pilaf and simply cooked vegetables.

Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing over.

Make ahead: The cracker topping can be made up to a few days in advance (store in a covered container in the refrigerator) and then top the fish right before baking.

Ingredients

1 cup broken/lightly crushed Ritz crackers

1 medium clove garlic, minced

1 small handful flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika

Four 6-ounce skinned, flaky, white-fleshed fish fillets, such as cod and flounder

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine the cracker pieces, garlic, parsley, lemon juice, butter, salt and paprika in a food processor; pulse until the mixture resembles wet sand. (If you don’t have a food processor, place the crackers in a sealed plastic bag and crush them with a rolling pin. Melt the butter and mix everything together in a bowl).

Step 2

Place the fish fillets on the baking sheet. Wet your hands, then pat equal portions of the cracker mixture into an even layer on top of each piece of fish (wetting your hands makes the spreading easier).

Step 3

Bake (middle rack) until the cracker mixture is light golden brown and the fish barely flakes when you nudge it with a fork, about 15 minutes. Serve right away.

From cookbook author Julia Turshen.

Tested by Jacob Brogan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 260; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 90 mg; Sodium: 350 mg; Carbohydrates: 10 g; Sugars: 1 g; Protein: 32 g.