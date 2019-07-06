There are very consistent culprits when it comes to fridge odds and ends that never seem to go away, that no matter how much you chip away at what’s left, there is always a little more to use up. (Do they just . . . regenerate?) At the top of my list: salsa, ketchup and mayo. Also, yogurt: As much as I eat the stuff (and I eat a lot of it), I often end up with an awkward amount at the bottom of the container — usually not enough for a meal.

So what should you do with that last bit of yogurt that also might be a little exciting? These recipes from our archives should provide the inspiration we need.

Ginger-Marinated Zucchini With Lime Yogurt, above. This refreshing 20-minute weeknight dinner from deputy Food editor Bonnie S. Benwick jazzes up a modest amount of yogurt with lime zest, olive oil and black pepper. Now’s the time to practice your artful swooshes since the yogurt serves as the bed for the grilled zucchini.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Za’atar Chicken With Chickpeas and Yogurt. This is another keeper from Bonnie. Garlicky roasted chickpeas get mashed and stirred into the yogurt, creating a tangy, chunky sauce. Full-fat yogurt is best here.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Super-Quick ‘Baked’ Fruit and Yogurt Mug. Use the juices from fruit cooked in the microwave to flavor vanilla Greek yogurt. Store-bought yogurt parfait on your way to work? Not anymore.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Dorie Greenspan’s Mediterranean Yogurt Cake. If you’d like the leftover yogurt to disappear into whatever you’re making, I can’t recommend this easy crowd-pleaser enough.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Slippery When Wet. Only have a teaspoon of Greek yogurt to spare? Use it in a cocktail. This one includes gin, strawberries, lemon juice and honey.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Dill and Mint Yogurt Dip. I couldn’t end this list without at least one suggestion if you have a heftier amount of yogurt hanging around. You’ll use 2 cups in this riff on the ubiquitous sour cream and onion dip.

