You could make pancakes every morning, but do you really want to scarf them down when you’re rushing to get out the door? Save them for the weekend when you can take your sweet time getting creative with syrups, find the most interesting toppings and even invite friends over to enjoy a pancake feast.

These pancake recipes will help you find the right batter and flavor combination to suit all of your moods (and dietary needs). Have the best morning ever!

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, above. These tiny, adorable silver-dollar pancakes are very, very delicate — that’s because there’s only four tablespoons of flour in the whole recipe! Ricotta and eggs give this pancake an incredible lightness, while lemon and sugar lend a sweet citrusy boost of flavor. Top with a little bit of jam and creme fraiche or sour cream for a dainty pancake experience. If you want to be over-the-top, make these the star of a morning tea party.



Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes. There is perhaps no pancake more classically American than those made with buttermilk, which not only lends its signature tang but also makes the fluffiest pancakes you’ve ever eaten. These are infinitely adaptable, but honestly? Try them as they are at first, for that pure pancake experience.



Blender Dutch Babies. With their curled edges, deep dish-like structure, custardy interior and golden hue, Dutch babies are certainly glamorous. They’re also dead simple. Seven ingredients come together to make this huge, gorgeous pancake, which you can then fill and top with whatever you want. We suggest fruit and powdered sugar.



Big Batch Cornmeal Dry Mix. Keeping a dry mix on hand for quick pancakes is going to save you a lot of time in the long run. Make your easy-reach dry mix with cornmeal for an added layer of both flavor and texture. As a bonus, you’ll be able to spin this mix into muffins, quickbreads and corn bread.



Scratch Pancakes. Without the addition of another flour to lighten the load, whole-wheat pancakes can lean too dense. If you use whole-wheat pastry flour, you can proudly claim that they’re 100 percent whole-wheat without a hockey-puck pancake in sight.

Almond Pancakes. Want your pancakes gluten-free? Finely grind almonds and combine with oat flour for a nutty and delicious pairing.



Warren Brown’s Buckwheat Pancakes. Buckwheat pancakes can get too earthy, which might be why they’ve gone out of fashion. A mix of whole-wheat and buckwheat flours lighten the batter, while still giving you a wholesome, whole grain sort of morning.



Spelt Buttermilk Pancakes With Pear Butter. Experimenting with different flours can be a lot of fun — and a headache. If you want to try something new, consider spelt. This “ancient grain” behaves a lot like whole-wheat flour. With a mild nutty flavor and none of the bitterness some whole-grain flours are known for, it pairs well with pear butter.

Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Pancakes. Adding sour cream to the batter imparts a tang that prevents chocolate chips (and the gallons of syrup you inevitably pour on top) from getting too cloying. Which therefore means you can add more chocolate chips.



Double Chocolate Pancakes With Raspberry Sauce. Chocolate chips or straight-up chocolate? How about both? These pancakes are a true indulgence of chocolate on chocolate, with a tart raspberry sauce for a fresh finish.

Carrot Cake Pancakes With Cream Cheese Sauce. Pancakes are already technically cake-for-breakfast, so why not just embrace it by making carrot cake ones? Drizzle with a sticky cream cheese sauce and extend the metaphor even further.

Cinnamon Sugar Pancakes. Take your humble cinnamon roll, then transform it into a pancake. By adding cinnamon to the batter, these pancakes make a great backdrop for any number of syrups and toppings. Think poached pears and vanilla maple syrup, or a warm apple compote.



Dutch Baby With Chorizo and Watercress. No need to keep pancakes sweet! Adding savory, even spicy, elements to pancakes might help keep a sugar crash at bay. This chorizo and watercress combo gets your greens and protein in early. When playing with savory add-ins (or -ons), consider spicy and sweet combinations such as chili-infused honey. Need more inspiration? Try bacon.

