Overview

This is a glorious summer meal, in which the peaches are roasted along with chicken and then pureed into a sauce for the carved-up bird. The chicken is kept whole for roasting so the meat can remain as juicy as possible and so the aromatics can work their magic.

Ingredients

FOR THE CHICKEN AND SAUCE

One 3- to 3 1/2-pound whole chicken, giblet packet removed

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 clove garlic

4 medium peaches, halved and pitted

6 fresh thyme sprigs

1 fresh rosemary sprig

1 fresh bay leaf

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more for the sauce, as needed

FOR THE TOMATO SALAD

1 quart cherry tomatoes, each cut in half

3/4 cup coarsely chopped Marcona almonds

One (1-inch) piece peeled fresh ginger root, minced or grated

1 shallot, finely chopped and rinsed

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

8 grinds of black pepper

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

Steps

Step 1

For the chicken: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Season the cavity of the chicken generously with salt and pepper. Stuff the cavity with half the onion, the garlic, 2 peach halves, half the thyme sprigs and the rosemary. Tie/truss the chicken legs together with kitchen twine. Arrange the remaining peach halves, the remaining onion, the remaining thyme sprigs and the bay leaf in a shallow roasting pan, then place the bird on top, breast side down. Pour the lemon juice over the bird, then season the skin generously with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil. Roast (middle rack) for 1 hour; the chicken will not be cooked through. Remove from the oven, discard the foil and carefully turn the chicken breast-side up. Return to the oven and roast for about 30 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the dark meat, taken away from the bone, registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.

Step 3

While the chicken is in its last 30 minutes of oven time, make the tomato salad: Toss together the tomatoes, Marcona almonds, ginger and shallot in a mixing bowl, then season lightly with salt and pepper. Let this sit until you’re ready to serve.

Step 4

Back to the chicken: Transfer the roasted bird to a cutting board, then take out the peach halves and onion from the cavity and add them to the roasting pan. Discard the herb sprigs and bay leaf. Once the roasting pan mix has cooled a little, transfer it all, including pan juices, to a blender. Start on the lowest speed and gradually increase to form a smooth, peach-colored sauce. Taste, and season with more lemon juice and salt and/or pepper, as needed. Pass the sauce through a fine-mesh strainer, if desired.

Step 5

Carve the chicken into 8 pieces: cut each breast into 2 pieces, 2 drumsticks and 2 thighs (wings are for the cook, or someone else).

To serve, spread the tomato salad on a platter. Arrange the chicken pieces on top, then pour half the pureed peach-onion sauce over the chicken. Pass the remaining sauce at the table.

Recipe from chef Matt Bolus of the 404 Kitchen in Nashville; adapted from “The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for All Things Peach,” by Jessica N. Rose and Stephen K. Rose (Scribner, 2019).

Tested by Lisa Cherkasky and Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 680; Total Fat: 47 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 115 mg; Sodium: 670 mg; Carbohydrates: 19 g; Dietary Fiber: 7 g; Sugars: 13 g; Protein: 46 g.