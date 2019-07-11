Overview

Thai basil, Thai chiles, crushed peanuts and fresh mint spark this savory, refreshing salad.

Ingredients

1 Thai chile pepper, minced (seeded if desired)

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)

1 pound peeled seedless watermelon, cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks (about 3 cups)

Flesh of 1 ripe mango, cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks (about 1 cup)

2 medium peaches, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks or thin wedges (about 2 cups)

1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks (about 1 1/4 cups)

1/2 cup fresh Thai basil leaves

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup chopped, dry-roasted unsalted peanuts, for garnish

Steps

Step 1

Whisk together the chile pepper, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, oil, brown sugar and shallot in a large mixing bowl until combined. Reserve 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette separately.

Step 2

Add the watermelon, mango, peaches, cucumber, Thai basil and mint to the bowl with most of the dressing; gently toss to coat. Scatter the peanuts over the surface of the salad and serve right away, along with the reserved dressing.

Adapted from “The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for All Things Peach,” by Jessica N. Rose and Stephen K. Rose (Scribner, 2019).

Tested by Antonia Balazs; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 80; Total Fat: 2 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 85 mg; Sodium: 300 mg; Carbohydrates: 17 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 13 g; Protein: 1 g.