Overview
Thai basil, Thai chiles, crushed peanuts and fresh mint spark this savory, refreshing salad.
[Read the story: The peach revivalists: How one couple made it cool to wait in line for 25-pound boxes of perfect summer fruit]
Ingredients
1 Thai chile pepper, minced (seeded if desired)
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
2 tablespoons fish sauce
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon light brown sugar
1 medium shallot, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
1 pound peeled seedless watermelon, cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks (about 3 cups)
Flesh of 1 ripe mango, cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks (about 1 cup)
2 medium peaches, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks or thin wedges (about 2 cups)
1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks (about 1 1/4 cups)
1/2 cup fresh Thai basil leaves
1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
1/2 cup chopped, dry-roasted unsalted peanuts, for garnish
Steps
Step 1
Whisk together the chile pepper, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, oil, brown sugar and shallot in a large mixing bowl until combined. Reserve 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette separately.
Step 2
Add the watermelon, mango, peaches, cucumber, Thai basil and mint to the bowl with most of the dressing; gently toss to coat. Scatter the peanuts over the surface of the salad and serve right away, along with the reserved dressing.
Adapted from “The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for All Things Peach,” by Jessica N. Rose and Stephen K. Rose (Scribner, 2019).
Tested by Antonia Balazs; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
Related recipes:
Peach Roasted Chicken With Tomato Salad
Nutrition
Calories: 80; Total Fat: 2 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 85 mg; Sodium: 300 mg; Carbohydrates: 17 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 13 g; Protein: 1 g.