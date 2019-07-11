Overview

Finely chopped peaches deliver their peak summer flavor in these tender-crumbed loaves enriched with cornmeal. The recipe comes from Lisa Donovan, who was the pastry chef at Husk in Nashville when Peach Truck owners Jessica and Stephen Rose were delivering Georgia fruit to the restaurant.

You’ll need two 8- or 8 1/2- by 4-inch loaf pans.

[Read the story: The peach revivalists: How one couple made it cool to wait in line for 25-pound boxes of perfect summer fruit]

Ingredients

16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing the pans

1 3/4 cups (219 grams) flour, plus more for dusting the pans

1/2 cup (75 grams) coarsely ground cornmeal, preferably Anson Mills’ Sweet Appalachian brand

2 teaspoons (8 grams) baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons (4 grams) kosher salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract

1 1/2 cups (300 grams) granulated sugar

Finely grated zest from 2 to 3 lemons (2 tablespoons), plus 1/4 cup juice, or more as needed

4 large eggs, at room temperature

2 cups peeled, pitted, chopped ripe peaches (about 2 medium)

2 cups (250 grams) confectioners’ sugar, or more as needed

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Use a little butter to grease the loaf pans, then dust with flour to coat, shaking out any excess.

Whisk the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl. Combine the buttermilk, milk and vanilla bean paste or extract in a 2-cup liquid measuring cup.

Step 2

Combine the butter and granulated sugar in the bowl of stand mixer or use a large mixing bowl and a handheld electric mixer; beat on medium speed, about 3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Stop the mixer to scrape down the bowl. Add the lemon zest and beat on medium speed, then add the eggs, one at a time, allowing them to fully incorporate before adding the next.

Step 3

With the mixer on at medium speed, add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture in three additions, alternating with the milk mixture, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Beat for about 1 minute, to form a smooth batter. Gently fold in the peaches.

Step 4

Divide the batter evenly between the pans, smoothing it into the corners. Bake (middle rack) for 50 minutes to 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of each loaf comes out clean. Transfer (in the pans) to a wire rack to cool for 1 hour, then dislodge the cakes and place on a platter.

Step 5

While they are cooling, whisk together the lemon juice and confectioners’ sugar in a large bowl to form a creamy, lump-free glaze, adding more confectioners’ sugar or juice, as needed.

Step 6

Pour the glaze over the tops of the loaf cakes, then let it set before serving or storing.

Adapted from “The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for All Things Peach,” by Jessica N. Rose and Stephen K. Rose (Scribner, 2019).

Tested by Vanessa Williams; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Related recipes:

Fresh Summer Peach Salad

Peach Roasted Chicken With Tomato Salad

Nutrition

Calories: 330; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 85 mg; Sodium: 180 mg; Carbohydrates: 51 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 21 g; Protein: 4 g.