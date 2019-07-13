It’s summer, peak travel season — and the time when many of us end up in a vacation rental. Cooking in someone else’s house can be tricky for a number of reasons, whether it’s the lack or quality of equipment or not wanting to buy a ton of ingredients. You may have more mouths to feed than you’re used to. And not everyone wants to spend a significant portion of time in the kitchen on vacation anyway.

[How to create the ice cream of your dreams]

To make your next trip more delicious, fun and easy, here are some ideas from our archives for dishes that fit the bill.

Petite Pasta Salad With Corn, Tomatoes and Feta, above. Here’s a flexible, family- and kid-friendly dish that doesn’t require a lot of ingredients. Feel free to tweak the cheese, herbs and vegetables to your liking, although corn and tomatoes are especially summery. This recipe would easily scale up for a crowd.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Summer Tomato Panzanella. This Italian staple doesn’t require anything more complicated than a baking sheet and colander. It’s beautiful in its simplicity.

Cajun Shrimp in Foil Packets. Packet cooking requires very little in the way of equipment and cleanup. If you’re really thinking ahead and have a cooler, you can assemble and freeze the packets to bring with you.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Anytime Frittata. I might as well have named this “anything-you-want frittata,” because pretty much whatever cheese or vegetable you prefer is fair game. Eat it for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner — and leftovers are always welcome.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas. Only a few minutes of prep and one dish to wash? No, it’s not a fantasy — it’s a sheet-pan supper. Supplement with some tortillas and sour cream for serving, and you’re good to go.

[Sheet-pan suppers are the easy and adaptable way to get dinner on the table fast]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Basic Overnight Oats. It’s hard to think of an easier, more refreshing summer breakfast. Let everyone assemble their bowls the night before with their choice of toppings.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Any-Fruit Cobbler. Need an easy, throw-it-together dessert? This fruit cobbler is the answer, and you can use your pick of fresh or frozen fruit. Ideally, you’ll eat this with some vanilla ice cream (or at the very least, cream, as above), on a porch with a view, as the sun sets.

More from Voraciously:

Got leftover yogurt? These 6 recipes are your solution.

This classic barbecue chicken recipe will complete your summer

5 lemonades and fruit-filled drinks to quench your thirst this summer