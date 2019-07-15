Plant-based cooking keeps growing in popularity, and for good reason. Not only are there more (and better) plant-based meat alternatives for the folks who really crave a burger, but vegetables are pushing to center stage as something exciting, colorful and fun to play around with in the kitchen. They’re no longer just roughly chopped and served in a sad, unfulfilling salad.

[Want more vegetables on your plate? Get Voraciously’s Plant Powered newsletter series here.]

Whether you’re a vegan, someone looking to cut down on meat or you just plain love your veggies, these easy dinners are sure to satisfy.

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches, above. Sometimes all you want to close the day is a sandwich. Smash chickpeas with avocados and stir in some onion and pickle crunch, and you’ve got a chickpea salad sandwich. Take it a step further with curry powder to knock it out of the park.



(T. Susan Chang for The Washington Post)

Shiitake-Noodle Salad. Heavy meals are a no-go for summer. Here, roasted mushrooms pack in spicy, savory flavor, while rice noodles, crunchy peanuts, shredded veggies and fresh herbs round out the meal. You can serve this hot or at room temperature, and drizzle some spicy chile oil on top if you need more heat.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Corn Cakes With Black Bean Spread. These corn cakes are a bit like the popular South American arepas. Stir in whole corn kernels for some texture and top with creamy spiced black beans, crunchy cabbage and cooling avocado. Yes, there is cheese in the photo above, but there’s more than enough flavor here if you leave it off.

[Summer is for grilling corn. Here are four ways to do it.]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Poblano, Sweet Potato and Mushroom Fajitas. These fajitas are fully loaded! Each satisfying bite is packed with veggies. Serve with a cool, coconut-avocado crema.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Lemony Green Bean Pasta Salad. For your laziest summer evenings, this simply dressed pasta does the trick. Crisp-tender green beans and slightly wilted arugula light up in a lemony dressing. Crunchy pistachios seal the deal.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Kale and Black-Eyed Peas With Smoky Grits. Is there a more homey dish than a creamy bowl of grits? Sauteed kale and black-eyed peas play well with smoky paprika to make this a soothing, warm supper.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Black Bean Salad With Mango Sauce. Some people hate eating salads for dinner. We are not those people. But we do need them to be filling. Here, black beans and plenty of crunchy vegetables provide bulk, while a thick mango dressing lifts it into new territory.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Black Pepper Tofu Pot. Toasted sesame oil, soy sauce and black pepper join forces to develop some serious umami. The recipe calls for butter, but you can easily substitute coconut oil for a different layer of flavor.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Green Tahini Salad. Here, another bowl of crunchy, summery freshness comes to the table for a quick, no-cook meal. Herby tahini binds this bright array of veggies together.

More from Voraciously:

Puree, liquefy, crush: How to choose and use a blender

Coconut milk makes this vegan ice cream especially smooth and luscious

For lazy summer days, this corn, tomato and tortilla-chip salad does all the work for you