Overview

Here, fluffy buttermilk biscuits are topped with a sausage-studded creamy gravy fortified with black pepper. Baking the biscuits spaced out on a baking sheet leads to a crispy exterior, giving a nice textural contrast to complement the luscious gravy, but you can also nestle the biscuits together in a baking dish for a more pillowy result.

The gravy itself is extremely easy to prepare and comes together in the time it takes for the biscuits to bake in the oven. Make your morning extra decadent by topping your biscuits and gravy with sunny-side-up eggs.

One of the best things about this savory recipe is that it makes a non-crowd-size amount.

Make Ahead: The gravy can be refrigerated a day in advance. Reheat over low heat; you may need to add more whole milk to loosen it up.

[Read the story: The surprising history served with a plate of biscuits and gravy]

Ingredients

FOR THE BISCUITS

1 1/2 cups flour, plus more for dusting

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

8 tablespoons (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cubed

3/4 cup cold buttermilk, well shaken

FOR THE GRAVY

12 ounces uncooked pork breakfast sausage (casings removed, as needed)

3 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, or more as needed

2 cups whole milk

Kosher salt

Steps

Step 1

For the biscuits: Whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and baking soda in a mixing bowl, to blend well. Add the cubed butter to the flour mixture; use a food processor, pastry cutter, two forks or your clean hands to quickly work in the butter, just until the largest pieces are pea-size.

Step 2

Pour in the buttermilk, processing or stirring until a dough begins to form; if you are stirring by hand, there will still be dry bits.

Step 3

Lightly flour your work surface. Turn out the dough there, and pat it into a rough rectangle. Roll it out slightly and fold it over on itself a couple of times. Form into a 4-by-6-inch rectangle that’s 3/4- to 1-inch thick (try to square up the corners as much as possible), then cut it into 6 squares of equal size (about 2 inches each).

Step 4

Line a quarter baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the biscuits on it, spacing them at least an inch apart. Freeze (on the sheet) for 15 minutes.

Step 5

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Step 6

Transfer the biscuits on their baking sheet directly to the oven; bake (middle or lower rack) until golden brown on top and bottom, 15 to 17 minutes.

Step 7

Meanwhile, make the gravy: Add pinches of the sausage to a large skillet; cook over medium heat, using a wooden spoon to further break them apart until only small pieces of sausage remain and it is no longer pink on the outside, 5 to 6 minutes.

Step 8

Sprinkle with the flour and black pepper; cook, stirring regularly, until the flour has been absorbed by the sausage and it has started to brown, and the sausage crumbles are cooked all the way through, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 9

Gradually pour in the milk, stirring regularly, and adjust the heat as needed so the mixture is just bubbling at the edges; cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring often, until the gravy has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon. You should have about 2 1/2 cups of sausage gravy.

Step 10

Taste, and add salt and/or more pepper, as needed. Serve warm, spooned over the biscuits.

Adapted from Aaron Hutcherson of TheHungryHutch.com.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Nutrition

Calories: 510; Total Fat: 34 g; Saturated Fat: 18 g; Cholesterol: 95 mg; Sodium: 790 mg; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 7 g; Protein: 16 g.