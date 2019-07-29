A bowl of greens lies before you. What do you dress it with? A little oil and vinegar go a long way, but when you rotate through the same four salad dressings for the hundredth time, it might be time to make a change.

Cherry Tomato and Basil Dressing, above. All the flavors you love in a Caprese and pesto, but in dressing format. Tomatoes replace the vinegar you need for acid in salad dressing, while pine nuts add their signature creaminess. Be sure to use a blender for this, so you get smooth dressing with no chunks. Serve with crudites, fresh mozzarella or a crunchy celery and radish salad.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Sunflower Ranch Dressing. Ranch is America’s favorite dressing. Actually, it’s America’s favorite condiment, period. But it ain’t vegan, and because we love our vegan friends, we used sunflower seeds to make the backbone of this creamy, garlicky dressing. Retain that classic ranch vibe by serving a simple salad of iceberg lettuce and crunchy veggies.

[Pizza-flavored ranch dressing is excessive — just the way we like it]



Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post

Creamy Maple Balsamic Dressing. Before you douse your salad in balsamic again, add just a dash of sweet maple syrup and tart Greek yogurt for a new spin on an old classic. Pair with a salad of mesclun and mixed berries.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Kalamata Dressing. Did you ever think that the thing missing from your salad could be a touch of salt? Add it in with kalamata olives. Their briny umami, coupled with a bit of honey and sherry vinegar, hits all your flavor notes in new ways. Instead of oil and lemon, try this dressing on a Greek salad.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cashew Mint Dressing. Cashews’ creamy texture is one of the reasons they are often used in plant-based cooking as a substitute for dairy. With bright mint and a little honey, this dressing would be perfect over sturdy crisp greens, such as endive.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Miso Dressing. Miso, a fermented soy paste, is a flavor powerhouse. Use it in dressing for a hit of umami and salt. You can even skip salad altogether with this one, and serve it at your next cookout with grilled fish or chicken.

More from Voraciously:

6 sweet treats to take your homemade ice cream sandwiches to the next level

Quality over quantity: How to throw together a spectacular pasta salad

Sprouting onions and scarred tomatoes: How to tell whether fading produce is still safe to eat