Grain bowls are now a staple of the American lunch cycle. As they should be! A filling bowl of grains, greens, protein and more is a great way to get you through the day. But don’t just throw some cooked rice into the bottom of a bowl! You’ve got to zhuzh it up before you pile on everything else so that every element is packed with flavor. We decided to focus on the standard base for most grain dishes: rice.

Jasmine Rice Salad, above. With a funky, spicy dressing, this rice does all the flavor powerlifting for you. No need to make extra sauces! Just toss in some fried tofu, some mesclun greens and finish with some peanuts for crunch.



(Deb Lindsay for The Washington Post)

Red Rice. This staple Southern side dish is a one-pot wonder, meaning minimal cleanup and tons of ways to pair it. Serve with spicy pork, some hearty black or pinto beans and greens.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Rice Dressed With Fontina and Butter. For a luxurious lunch break, turn to this rich risotto-like base. Top with sauteed broccolini or spinach and finish with white beans sauteed with garlic, lemon and a healthy hit of pepper.

(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Garlic Fried Rice (Chahan). Time and time again, we turn to fried rice for little crispy bits and plenty of wiggle room for add-ins. A bit of chicken, a little egg, some carrots, scallion, peas — the list is endless.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Lemon Rice. Sour, smoky and downright delicious, this lemony rice is a South Indian delight that makes the perfect base for a vegetarian meal. Serve with any number of dals or lightly spiced potatoes.

