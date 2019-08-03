I get it, goat cheese can be divisive. Not everyone loves the kind of grassy, acidic flavor, or the texture, or the whatever. So, to be upfront, if you don’t like it, you might just want to move along to a different post (or discover other cheeses to try?)

Me? I’m a big fan. Sure, I thought I was the ultra-sophisticate when I tried chèvre for the first time toward the end of college. That’s the kind of cheese we’ll focus on for the purposes of this post, but know that there are many other varieties to try, including brie, cheddar, blue and other ripened cheeses, all made with goat’s milk. Here are seven recipes from our archives that give fresh goat cheese the spotlight it deserves:

Spinach and Goat Cheese Bruschetta, above. Need a classy appetizer that’s easy, delicious and perfect to make ahead? These lovely little toasts are your answer. Currants provide an unexpected but welcome punch of sweetness that works well with the goat cheese and spinach.



Marinated Goat Cheese Medallions. All you need is five ingredients for this elegant dish, plus some bread or crackers for serving. Because there’s so little to it, be sure you’ve chosen a goat cheese you really like, because it’s the star of the show.



Watermelon With Herbed Goat Cheese Whip. Oh, you fancy, huh? You’ll feel like it with these delightful little bites from Ellie Krieger. A little milk helps make the goat cheese creamy enough to dollop, and herbs and lemon zest brighten up the mixture even more.



Grilled Plums With Goat Cheese and Honey-Thyme Drizzle. Goat cheese in dessert is great, too. Here’s another winner from Krieger, which also uses milk to give the cheese a whipped consistency. Make this dish now while fantastic local plums are at the farmers market.



Savory Cake With Ham, Cheese and Herbs. Even if it’s not dessert, you can still bake with goat cheese. This French-inspired cake — more like a quick bread — would be a very nice way to kick off a light meal. If you wanted to serve it with more goat cheese, I’m not going to stop you.

Goat Cheese Spread, Three Ways. Yes, it’s another spread, but in my opinion, you can’t have too many ways to put goat cheese on a cracker. Plus, with this one you can start to experiment with your favorite add-ins.



Frittata With Leeks, Asparagus and Goat Cheese. Of course, goat cheese is good for more than snacks and appetizers. Here it sits in pretty mounds in a frittata you can eat as any meal at any temperature.

