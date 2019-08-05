Whether your meal-prepping game is off, you’ve had a long day at work, or you simply cannot be bothered to do anything requiring actual cooking, making a dinner can be a daunting and unappealing task. But you still need to eat, and eat well — and while takeout is okay for some of those days, you might get tired of that, too.

Making a meal without too much effort, and no heat involved, is not only possible but also can yield excellent, delicious results. We scoured our archives for some of the best, summer-friendly no-cook recipes for your repertoire.

Tomato, Pesto and Ricotta Sandwiches, above. Sometimes the answer to a full meal that hits all the bases is a sandwich. Turn to the ripest of summer tomatoes, and pile them up in thick slices on a bed of pesto and ricotta.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Avocado, Cucumber and Fennel Soup. When the heat’s hitting you hard, pull out your blender and whip up this refreshing, creamy soup. Top with crunchy pepitas for texture.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Dilled Shrimp, Mango and Cucumber Salad. You know those cocktail shrimp you see at the store? Grab some of those and instead of making a dipping sauce, toss them in a salad with mango, cucumber and dill.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Smoked Salmon Sandwiches With Quick Pickles. A bagel with lox is an absolutely essential breakfast. But maybe you don’t really want a bagel for dinner. Turn to good pumpernickel bread to layer up smoked salmon and quick pickles. If you feel like tweaking this recipe, try another type of smoked salmon, or try your hand at curing your own fish.

[You don’t need a lot of time to make — and then eat — great pickles]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Herbed Pita Bread Salad. So you left your pita on the counter last night — we can fix that. Break it up into pieces and channel panzanella by tossing in tomatoes, olives and pepperoncini to soften up. Smoked mozzarella adds another note of flavor to this briny dish.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Smoked Trout Salad With Beets and Almonds. Smoked trout is too often passed over for its salmon cousin. Funky pickled beets and crunchy almonds make this salad an enticing, creative meal.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Smoked Tofu Salad. Have you heard about smoked tofu? It takes on a slightly different texture than your usual tofus, and it is an amazing substitute in a chicken salad. A bit of paprika enhances the smokiness, while dried apricots counter with a touch of sweetness.

More from Voraciously:

There’s a world of cured fish beyond lox. Here’s what to try and how to make it.

We hear you, Pete Buttigieg. Salsa and ranch really do taste great together.

Start your grain bowl right with these 5 jazzy rice recipes